Shaquille O’Neal annihilates ‘little teenage kid’ Rudy Gobert for complaining about Wolves fans booing team

Will Smith begged Michael Jordan to let him be the first person to wear the new Jordans on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Smith says he called Jordan and pleaded with him to give him the first pair of his newest shoes, but Jordan shut him down by saying that he isn't in control of who gets the first pair
Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone
Scottie Pippen selected his all-time starting lineup, shocking everybody with his last two selections.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"
George Gervin revealed why he didn't see Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
NBA Insider drops big truth bomb on possible Lakers trade target
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball
The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green still has several years left in the NBA
“He’s the only man that had me terrified on the court” — Shaquille O’Neal on playing against Michael Jordan
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recalled how he felt whenever he played against Michael Jordan.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates 39th birthday courtside at the Bucks-Lakers game
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bucks minority owner was courtside for the game against the Lakers at Fiserv Forum.
Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year
Draymond Green shamelessly says LeBron James was the best player in the NBA as soon as his second season in the league.
After Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were Seen At Knicks Game, The Denver Nuggets Had A Classic Response
The Denver Nuggets spoke out after Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted at a New York Knicks game.
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
Kevin McHale reveals his honest take on the Utah Jazz's unexpected season.
