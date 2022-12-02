ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Done for the Year

Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets lose a tough one to Vikings, 27-22 | Highlights

Mike White’s magic ran out in the final minutes as the Jets failed to secure a crucial interconference contest. The New York Jets’ conquering of the NFC North was stopped by the Minnesota Vikings. Behind rushing scores for Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, as well as Kirk Cousins’...
ClutchPoints

Vikings grades for Week 13 win vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings strange winning ways continued in Week 13 with their victory over the New York Jets. The Vikings never like to make things easy for themselves, and barely managed to pull out a 27-22 victory over the Jets. Minnesota’s record on the season is now 10-2, but they always seem to find a way to make their wins extremely difficult to come by.
NFL Analysis Network

Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
VikingsTerritory

Week 13 for Vikings Boils Down to Mr. White

The tempo, outcome, and subsequent fallout from the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets depends on a person named Mike White. The Jets benched future next-big-thing, Zach Wilson, before Week 12, inserting the 27-year-old White at QB1, who was discovered by the Dallas Cowboys in the 5th Round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Jets vs. Vikings Live on 12/04

On Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Jets (7-4) will play the Minnesota Vikings (9-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, December 4 1:00 PM EST.

Comments / 0

Community Policy