KLTV
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
Snowflake Campaign Is A Flurry of Activity
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Mid-November marked the start of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s annual snowflake campaign which runs through the first week of January. If a snowflake tribute gift is intended as a Christmas present, it is recommended that donations be sent soon in order for the acknowledgements to be mailed to the designated contacts and received by December 25.
KTBS
9-1-1 Phone lines are currently down in the Texarkana area
TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel December 13, 2022
You don’t want to miss the December 13 gathering of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. We are excited to have Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, join us for “A Cup of Christmas Tea”. Through her fun and heartwarming presentation, we are reminded that small acts...
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in...
1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Dec. 5-9, 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 5 — Beef Stroganoff, Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Toast. TUESDAY, Dec. 6 — Sweet & Sour Chicken Over Rice, Egg Rolls and Mixed Vegetables. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7 — Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. THURSDAY, Dec. 8 — Ham & Potato Casserole, Broccoli...
KLTV
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” Sunday at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
Texas To Receive $168M Of $3.1B Opioid Agreement with Walmart — Hopkins County Could Receive Portion of Funds
Another opioid lawsuit settlement was announced Friday. Walmart agreed to a planned $3.1 billion settlement for the business’ “role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.” That amount is to be divided among 17 states, with $168 million designated for Texas, Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions, Texas Attorney General’s Office reported in a news release Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hopkins County is listed among 2,411 entities on the “Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions” list to potentially receive a small portion of the funding awarded to the state.
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners' truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
KLTV
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
