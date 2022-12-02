Read full article on original website
Related
goaugie.com
Cougars Slip Past Vikings Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team fell 80-59 Saturday to Sioux Falls inside the Sanford Pentagon. The loss drops AU to 5-4 on the season and 1-2 in the NSIC. Sioux Falls is 7-2, 2-1. Augustana was led byAkoi Akoi and his 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Akoi was also 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
goaugie.com
No. 8 Augustana Wrestling Defeats SFSU, No. 18 WCU at Chadron Duals
CHADRON, Neb.--No. 8 Augustana wrestling earned two wins over San Francisco State and No. 18 Western Colorado at the Chadron Duals on Sunday. The Vikings move to 2-2 in dual action in 2022-23. Augustana 27, San Francisco State 14. Jaxson Rohman, nationally ranked fifth at 125 pounds, saw victories in...
Comments / 0