SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team fell 80-59 Saturday to Sioux Falls inside the Sanford Pentagon. The loss drops AU to 5-4 on the season and 1-2 in the NSIC. Sioux Falls is 7-2, 2-1. Augustana was led byAkoi Akoi and his 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Akoi was also 2-of-2 from 3-point range.

2 DAYS AGO