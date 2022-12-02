ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Can You Live With a Family That Traumatized You?

Sometimes, it’s the people who should love and protect you that cause you the most harm. Potentially traumatizing events, abuse, and neglect can happen at home because you’re more likely to be hurt by those closest to you, literally and figuratively, and because families can pass down generational trauma. This means that people sometimes have no choice but to reckon with the difficult task of living with the ones responsible for their pain. Shae Chisman, a psychotherapist based in Georgia, United States, said that this can be extremely taxing on one’s body and mind.
EverydayHealth.com

Grief in Children: How to Help Kids Cope With Loss

David Schonfeld, MD, recalls wanting to explain to his young daughter, who was just under 2 years old then, that his mother (her grandmother) had died. But she hadn’t yet learned the word “dead,” he says. He tried a few ways, but she wasn’t understanding. Finally, thinking...
Upworthy

This little girl should be teaching a class on boundaries and consent: 'Do not speak to me'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 27, 2022. It has since been updated. When it comes to setting boundaries and understanding consent, we could all learn from Zoë, a fifth-grade girl who spelled it out to a boy at her school. Zoë penned a set of rules for a boy named Noah to follow, including "do not speak to me"—and they are all on point. The note was filled with instructions and even had some illustrations. She titled it, "Rules and Regulations," drawing a line and setting the tone of intent pretty early on. The hilarious note was shared by Twitter user Cydni Jenkins, who goes by @WhosDenverJones. She wrote, "My friend who's a 5th-grade teacher just sent this to me! I'm dead!!!" Zoë's rules rule and everyone should take a page out of her book and draw boundaries in life.
Comfy, Safe Couch

Demanding mother criticizes daughter for being ‘too broke’ to please her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was talking to a lady around Christmas time who told me she wasn’t sure if she would go home to see her mother. On going deeper into our discussion, she told me her mother is so demanding. Her business didn’t do well and therefore didn’t have enough money to “buy stuff that was enough to please” her mother. Imagine not going to see your mama coz you’re broke.
cohaitungchi.com

How do I care for a loved one at the end of life?

It can be difficult to see death approaching for someone you love or care about. On this page, we explain how you can care for a loved one at the end of their life, how your role as a carer will change and the support that’s available to help you cope.
Upworthy

Family ditches traditional Christmas cards for photos that represent the 'chaos of parenting'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 24, 2021. It has since been updated. One family from North Carolina has put their own hilarious spin on the tradition of sending out annual Christmas cards. Realizing how much of a challenge it is to successfully execute a beautiful, cozy and smiley photo when you have little children—let's be honest, it's pretty difficult even when only adults are involved—the Stanleys decided to capture the true essence of parenting in their Christmas cards. "The very first time we tried to take a 'traditional' Christmas card photo we had hilariously bad results," Jonathan Stanley told Bored Panda. "We were new parents with a one-year-old and everything went wrong – baby cried the whole time, it was windy, the lighting kept changing, you name it."
rolling out

2 young siblings create custom jewelry to express themselves

Vivian and Victoria Robinson are the creators of ViOri Designs, a company specializing in custom-made bracelets, earrings, and necklaces as well as custom-designed T-shirts, based in New Jersey. The two sisters, Vivian, 12, and Victoria, 8, started ViOri Designs back in 2020 when they were just nine and five years old.

