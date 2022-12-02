ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen Latta rescue vehicle recovered in North Carolina; man arrested

By Ashley Anderson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbG4p_0jVUWeCX00

DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Rocky Mount at a gas station along N.C. 43, someone phoned in a report of a suspicious person behind the wheel of a rescue vehicle on Monday.

On arrival at the Circle K in Dortches, deputies saw a man working on a Chevy Suburban SUV with markings on the side that read “Latta Rescue.”

The SUV had not been reported stolen, so the patrol supervisor took to Facebook to search Latta Rescue. A post showed a rescue vehicle out of South Carolina had been stolen, and the photo matched the car at the gas station.

Photo courtesy Nash County Sheriff’s Office

After making contact with Latta Rescue to confirm the vehicle had been stolen, deputies arrested a suspect, Ricky Lee Norris, and took him to the Nash County Detention Center.

Norris received a $15,000 secured bond but was also being held on a fugitive warrant as South Carolina authorities wanted him to extradite him so he could be charged with the original larceny of the vehicle and a burglary of the rescue building the vehicle came from.

Norris was in the Nash County Detention Center on Friday, still awaiting extradition.

In a post to its Facebook page , Latta Rescue thanked the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the vehicle recovery and for “putting a slime ball in jail!”

