kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
wearegreenbay.com
Machine catches fire at Appleton manufacturing facility, under investigation
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility is under investigation after a machine caught fire on Saturday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the manufacturing facility located in the 1600 block of West Spencer Street around 7 a.m. on December 3.
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire near 37th and Mount Vernon
MILWAUKEE - A fire engulfs a home near 37th and Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. FOX6 News crew could see the flames from a mile away and saw nearby homes melted from the heat. As part of the response, firefighters from West Allis and Wauwatosa joined the Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Costo theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Costco. The theft happened Nov. 20 at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said the man took a gaming computer and monitor that he did not pay for. Anyone with information is asked to please...
wapl.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after Sheboygan Falls crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — A pedestrian is badly hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Sheboygan Falls. Police say a female was struck while crossing N. Main Street/State Highway 32 around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot, crashes near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed. The 16-year-old boy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash
MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WISN
Woman shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning at a gas station. It happened at about 10 a.m. near 10th and Heather streets. Milwaukee police said the unidentified woman died at the scene. Police have not made an arrest and are trying to figure out who the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Olson charged; kidnapping, burglary, resisting an officer
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Timothy Olson, a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee and arrested by Franklin police is now charged with multiple crimes. They include the following criminal counts:. Kidnapping. Misappropriate ID info-obtain money. Resisting or obstructing an officer (misdemeanor) Burglary-felony (two counts) Olson is scheduled...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
