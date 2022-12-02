Santa Maria community prepares for cold weather ahead of Saturday’s rain
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – People are trying to stay warm during Friday's chilly day at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.
They are also preparing for the rain coming on Saturday.
NewsChannel 3-12 Weather team is tracking the rain. The storm will be persistent through Saturday, with some lingering showers Sunday.
