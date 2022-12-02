ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria community prepares for cold weather ahead of Saturday’s rain

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9vAc_0jVUWVCs00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – People are trying to stay warm during Friday's chilly day at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

They are also preparing for the rain coming on Saturday.

NewsChannel 3-12 Weather team is tracking the rain. The storm will be persistent through Saturday, with some lingering showers Sunday.

The post Santa Maria community prepares for cold weather ahead of Saturday’s rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Forecasted rain cancels Santa Maria Parade of Lights

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The 2022 Parade of Lights in Santa Maria was canceled due to forecasted rain. The parade was set to make its return after a long pause due to Covid-19 restrictions. Santa Maria's Parade of Lights website announced the cancellation early morning. In a message on their website the SMPL said, "Regretfully The post Forecasted rain cancels Santa Maria Parade of Lights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles measures an inch of rain over past 24 hours

– Paso Robles received 1 inch of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 2.18 inches. More rain is in the forecast for early Saturday morning, according to Weather Underground. Today’s forecast is cloudy with a daytime high of 55 degrees. Daily precipitation is...
syvnews.com

20 tons of snow coming to Buellton for annual Winter Fest event Sunday

Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it. Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy. Food and gift vendors will also be on-site,...
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain

While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
News Channel 3-12

Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
tourcounsel.com

East Beach, Santa Barbara, California (with Map & Photos)

California will always be on the list of best beaches in the United States. In this case we are going to Santa Bárbara, at the eastern end of a sector of almost four miles of beaches that border the city. This sandy area is conditioned for the greatest pleasure...
NBC Bay Area

Storm Damage Closes Highway 1 South of Big Sur

Caltrans says moderate and widespread storm damage has closed Highway 1 in both directions, from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Fuller's Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. The closure originally went into effect Saturday afternoon at the request of CHP after reports of rockslides and...
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Laist.com

Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
News Channel 3-12

Montecito Water encourages residents to conserve water through Thursday’s rainfall

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Rain is on the way today, and environmental experts are urging people to conserve water. Montecito Water District says residents can reduce water use in a variety of ways. These include turning off sprinklers and avoid watering lawns since plants will benefit from the natural rainfall. Montecito Water has a resource The post Montecito Water encourages residents to conserve water through Thursday’s rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA

Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend

A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy