Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club
ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
Sewell Big Serve helps Seniors at Meals on Wheels of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Boxes on boxes filled with food were rolled out of Meals on Wheels of Odessa kitchen and loaded into cars to be taken to Seniors' homes. "The senior box is a federal program that's run through the local food bank so we partner with the West Texas Food Bank to get these boxes out to our clients," said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Odessa.
Parade of Lights returns after a cancelation from last year
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Parade of Lights is back and bigger than ever. It was canceled last year due to COVID, but many people were happy to reconnect with each other once again. For Faith Christian Academy, it was their first time participating in the parade and they were excited...
Midland Park Mall events to check out: 'Caring Santa' & 'Breakfast with Santa'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall has two events that you might enjoy this holiday season. The first event is the Caring Santa (Dec. 4), which is exclusively for children with special needs. It's part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience and it starts from 9 - 10:30a.m. There...
Community responds to empty donation barrels, donates hundreds of toys to toy drive
ODESSA, Texas — After a post on Facebook from the Odessa Police Department showing only one toy donated for the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive barrel, hundreds of toys were donated by the community. The indoor football team The Warbirds went to the store and bought enough toys...
Looking For Christmas Gift Ideas? How About a Midland/Odessa Monopoly Game?
If you are stumped on what to get your favorite Midlander or Odessan? Well, there actually is a Monopoly game out there that features properties you can find in Midland/Odessa. This Monopoly-style game was created sometime in the past 10 years because it features the Wagner Noel PAC as one...
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
Tall City VFW Post 7208 to host free Christmas Party for kids
MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City VFW Post 7208 will be holding a free Christmas party for kids on December 10. This event is completely free for all the kids there and will feature games, stocking decorating, a hot chocolate bar, ornament making station and other free and fun activities. There will also possibly be prizes at the door.
Remarkable Woman: Mary Katherine Johnson Henson
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – This month we are recognizing remarkable women from across West Texas. And for many in the Permian Basin, that woman is Mary Kathrine Johnson Henson. “Everybody in town start calling me Miss Mary,” Henson said. Many in the basin say they know Mary Katherine Johnson Henson as Ms. Mary, and others […]
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
Santa sighting at Green Acres Golf Course
MIDLAND, Texas — With the end of Thanksgiving comes the beginning of Christmas, and the figurehead of the 25th of December is Old Saint Nick. "Santa Claus is a timeless, timeless character that is involved in every aspect of this holiday season," Santa Claus himself said. For years, children...
Mobile giving tree helps provide Christmas for foster children
MIDLAND, Texas — On Wednesday the first mobile giving tree in the Permian Basin went up at the Heritage USA Federal Credit Union in Midland. The credit union is partnering with One Accord for Kids to help make sure foster children in the area have a Christmas too. This...
'Gunshots don’t stop at a door': Community members on edge after shooting near ReNew Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — Residents and local businesses described a feeling of unease and fear after multiple gunshots killed a 17-year-old teenager near the ReNew Andrews apartment complex. Bonnie Worley, a manager at Chinese Dumpling, says her coworker was riding his bike to work when seven to eight gunshots went...
Man said he stored stolen truck in South Odessa to use as needed, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram […]
Border officers arrest West Texan accused of aggravated assault of a child
A West Texas man was arrested by U.S. border officials who connected him with an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated assault of a child.
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
Odessa Mayor discusses his goals for the city in 2023
MIDLAND, Texas — Mayor Javier Joven is ready to put in work at city hall with other City Council members to improve the city ahead of 2023. "The promises that we made was this, that we need to get back to the basics." said Mayor Javier Joven. Basics include...
Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
Man accused of stalking ex-wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking. According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
