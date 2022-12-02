Read full article on original website
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane Score Pretty Goals to Give England Lead at Half
It was Senegal that was threating, but it was England that struck first. With their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoreless and Senegal generating multiple opportunities, England changed the momentum by methodically working the ball down the pitch to produce the go-ahead goal in the first half.
Three Takeaways From England-Senegal First Half Round of 16 Matchup
The Three Lions have roared onto the stage to start the round of 16. Two late first-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane have seen England take a 2-0 lead over Senegal at halftime of their knockout stage matchup on Sunday. England started out particularly slow and unable to...
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea...
France Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals With Convincing Win Over Poland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The defending World Cup champions are moving onto the quarterfinals. France earned a dominant 3-1 win over Poland in a round of 16 match at Al Thumama Stadium in...
NBC Sports
South Korea vs Portugal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link, videos
South Korea have a must-win Group H finale against Portugal, who have already made it through to the last 16 of the World Cup. Heung-min Son has struggled and South Korea have just one point on the board so far from their games against Uruguay and Ghana. Last time out they lost 3-2 to Ghana in excrutiating fashion after fighting back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2. Now more than ever, Son’s country needs him to deliver as he has failed to score or assist in the opening two games and looks extremely frustrated. South Korea must win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 ahead of Uruguay and Ghana.
Kylian Mbappé's Brace Vs. Poland Gives Him Firm Control of Golden Boot Race
Kylian Mbappé is putting on an offensive clinic in Qatar. The 23-year-old French star delivered a 1-2 punch on Sunday, scoring two late goals against Poland. He now leads all goal scorers in Qatar with five, two more than the rest of the pack in the hunt for the Golden Boot.
Olivier Giroud Passes Thierry Henry as France's All-Time Goals Leader
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France has a new all-time leading goalscorer. Olivier Giroud earned the title with a late first-half goal in his country’s World Cup round of 16 match against Poland on...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 4
The knockout stage is underway and we already have two nations qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals – the Netherlands and Argentina. The Netherlands defeated the United States in a 3-1 victory on Saturday morning while Argentina triumphed over Australia with a slim 2-1 lead on Saturday afternoon. Two nations are knocked out, two nations are moving on.
England Roars Past Senegal, Will Face France in Quarterfinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It was a battle of the lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. England -- the Three Lions -- took on Senegal -- the Lions of Teranga -- in...
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesLuka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored...
Tim Weah Says USMNT Will ‘Slow Jam' to Luther Vandross Before Saturday's World Cup Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. While athletes typically get pumped for a game with high-energy tunes, Team USA is planning on slowing things down before Saturday's game against the Netherland and saying "I’d rather" sway to Luther Vandross.
Hwang Hee-Chan strikes dramatic winner to send South Korea through after beating Portugal
Just as the PA system announced six minutes of stoppage time at the Education City Stadium, Son Heung-Min’s wait was finally over. For the previous 90, he had barely had a chance to do what he does best and run at a broken and splintered defence. Now, with half of it caught upfield for a set piece, finally, here was his chance.Son burst away, darting towards Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, yet even his furious pace was not at full pelt after a gruelling final game in Group F that had appeared headed for a draw. White shirts began to...
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Messi and Argentina knock Australia out of World Cup
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez each scored goals to lead Argentina past Australia 2-1 Saturday at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
