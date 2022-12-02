Read full article on original website
Step Inside GQ’s Miami Art Week Party
On Friday night, GQ and luxury Italian cashmere powerhouse Loro Piana closed out Miami Art Week—which started as an art fair two decades ago, but has since become a full-fledged cultural bonanza that overtakes Miami Beach every December—with an intimate dinner followed by a vibes-heavy afterparty. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and chef Mario Carbone, the hang went down at Carbone’s new Design District Italian joint Contessa. Presented by Loro Piana and Belvedere Vodka, the night was full of big fits and ice-cold drinks. (And thanks to our additional sponsor smartwater, everyone stayed plenty hydrated.) At the table were the artists, collectors, fashion folks, and party people who help turn Miami into December's biggest party spot once a year: Joe Jonas, Moses Sumney, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Chloe Wise, and DJ Kitty Cash, who kept the party jamming well into the night. Keep scrolling for an inside look at how it all went down.
Harper's Bazaar
At Art Basel, a Celebration of a Miami Fashion Atelier
From Louis Vuitton-commissioned Yayoi Kusama sculptures at the Art Basel entrance to a Saint Laurent-sponsored photo exhibition of Madonna’s famous Sex book, Miami Art Week has felt a lot like a fashion week. For Colombia-born, Miami-based ready-to-wear and bridal designer Silvia Tcherassi, who has shown in Milan, Paris, and most recently, New York, it’s also a homecoming of sorts. On Tuesday, at magic hour, she staged her pre-fall 2023 runway show in a soaring atrium of the newly renovated Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove, originally designed by architect and sculptor Kenneth Treister.
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
JustLuxe.com
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami
As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
Subway debuts first-ever footlong cookies at Florida Cookieway
Footlong sandwiches have always been a Subway staple, but a footlong cookie? That's a first.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
Eater
Here Are 2022’s Eater Awards Winners for Miami
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that have impacted the South Florida dining scene over the past 12 months. It hasn’t been easy for restaurants this year. After recovering from closures and capacity limits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city was open again for dining in a big way. But labor shortages were prevalent nationwide, food costs went through the roof, and rents soared, forcing many restaurants to pass on those prices to diners and shorten hours.
TODAY.com
Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’
Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
In an allegedly illegal quest to oust a restaurant operator from one of its South Beach hotels, the Nakash family enterprise hired a private investigator to pose as a guest who concocted bogus noise complaints about the tenant. The tactic failed spectacularly and provided substantial proof for Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
Miami New Times
November 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Miami's restaurant scene was brightened in November by the much-anticipated return of chef Brad Kilgore to Wynwood. Kilgore opened MaryGold's at the Arlo Wynwood hotel, along with Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Eli Zvi. Other notable openings include Aba, the first Miami-area restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You; and a...
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
WSVN-TV
Former Air Force pilot finds new heights with comedy act
(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miramar Cold Case Solved 43 Years Later, Miami-Dade Commissioner Condemns FIU for Hosting Author of ‘Cuban Privilege' Book
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police. Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer. Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a...
Miami football making size a priority for 2023 linebacker commits
The Miami football program has made recruiting bigger linebackers a priority under Mario Cristobal. The 2023 Miami commits at LB average 6’2.5 and 219 pounds. Backups Avery Huff at 6’3 and Chase Smith at 6’2 are the only Miami LBs taller than 6’1. Only two Miami scholarship LBs with eligibility remaining weigh more than 219.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Garcelle Beauvais Help Raise $1 Million for Sean Penn’s CORE
Auctioning off artwork from Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal collection, Wyclef Jean’s guitar and a trip to Rio for a private concert with singer Anitta helped Sean Penn’s disaster relief organization, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), raise over $1 million in just a few hours on Wednesday night in Miami. Held at Soho House Beach and timed to the annual Art Week, which blankets the city with celebrities, socialites, art collectors and their major spending power, DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Soleil Moon Frye, Nyle DiMarco, The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young, Patricia Velasquez, Diplo, Rande Gerber and many more, all turned...
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations
Canes fans one-stop shop for the latest on the University of Miami's class of 2023 football commitments.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital
During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
WSVN-TV
Man bitten by raccoon on Miami Beach Boardwalk shares ordeal
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out and sharing his story days after, he said, he was badly bitten by a raccoon while walking his service dog on the Miami Beach Boardwalk. The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said...
