Yardbarker

TCU questioned over play calling in OT of Big 12 Championship

TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.
Plano Singer Featured On Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022

From Glee’s Kevin McHale to The Little Rascal’s Zachary Mabry, a number of talented individuals hail from Plano. But one of the city’s own up-and-coming artists has recently made it big on some of the largest music streaming services. GAYLE’s TikTok fame landed her on the prestigious...
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to ridiculous blown call in Big 12 Championship

An atrocious blown call just occurred in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game and the college football world went wild. The TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas State Wildcats have duked it out thus far in Dallas. It’s been an ultra-competitive matchup between the two Top 10 teams. TCU holds College Football Playoff hopes. The Wildcats, notable trouble in Big 12 Title Games, hope to claim the Horned Frogs as a victim Saturday afternoon.
Ash Jurberg

Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!

Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game

Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
Ash Jurberg

Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas

People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco

Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
fwtx.com

Best New Restaurants 2022

One thing I’ve noticed in covering Fort Worth’s restaurant scene for more than a decade now: It’s very much like a tug of war. There are those who simply want Fort Worth to be the way it’s always been, a town built on, by, and for beef lovers. That’s why we have so many burger and barbecue joints.
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 4 evening forecast

Temperatures will be warm for December this week! FOX 4's Ali Turiano looks at the warmer than usual forecast and the chance we could see some rain.
CandysDirt.com

It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold

If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer and Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was the seller’s agent. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing. Through our digging, we knew all about it, of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record-high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
newschannel6now.com

Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...

