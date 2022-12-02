ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know a Pokémon fan? Here are gifts they’ll love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pokemon has been a pop culture phenomenon since the early 1990s, and many fans from the ’90s still love Pokemon today. The Pokemon Company does an excellent job bringing in new fans as well, with a wide range of unique titles like Pokemon GO and plenty of titles aimed at younger children.
Pokemon anime fans speculate which Scarlet & Violet starter Ash will choose

With Ash’s Championship win under his belt in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, many are wondering when he will head for Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, and which starter may be his next companion. The Pokemon anime has been at the center of wild speculation over the past few months...
Scarlet & Violet: best Pokemon of every type

If you want your team of six Pokémon to be able to conquer any opponents in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, then you’ll need a diverse team of representing a variety of types. Type match-ups are the bread and butter of the Pokémon franchise – knowing which attack will be Super Effective against which Pokémon is essential to making it through the game.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new freebie for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet fans. Unfortunately, not every Switch Online subscriber qualifies for the offer as it's locked behind the Expansion Pack paywall. For those that don't know, the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, the more expensive version of the subscription service, gives subscribers access to an expanded library of legacy games. More specifically, access to N64 and Sega Genesis in addition to the NES and SNES games all subscribers have access to. There are also some free perks like additional player profile icons.
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys new episode title hints at next step for Ash & Goh

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys’ newest episode title has been translated and fans think it could hint at big things for Ash and Goh’s future. The Pokemon Ultimate Journeys anime is nearly wrapped up in Japan following Ash’s victory over Leon to earn the rank of Pokemon Master. With...
Pokemon TCG Japan released new Avengers Universe Merch

Today is the release of the new series,VSTAR Universe, called Punkemon TCG. The English-language collectors will get the series of VSTAR Universe cards in January 2023’s special setCrown Zenith, but the special tie-in products that have been in conjunction with VSTAR Universe coming out today in the Pokemon Center Japan will be Japan-exclusive. Let’s look at the new products that celebrate the release of this artwork-themed set that is the ultimate turnout of theSword/Sheld series.
Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date – Gameplay, Story, and Details

Hello Neighbor 2 will attempt to right the wrongs that its predecessor had, but will it be able to give fans a second fright? Here are all of the details you need to know about Hello Neighbor 2, including release date, gameplay, features, and story. Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date:...
