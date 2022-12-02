Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new freebie for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet fans. Unfortunately, not every Switch Online subscriber qualifies for the offer as it's locked behind the Expansion Pack paywall. For those that don't know, the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, the more expensive version of the subscription service, gives subscribers access to an expanded library of legacy games. More specifically, access to N64 and Sega Genesis in addition to the NES and SNES games all subscribers have access to. There are also some free perks like additional player profile icons.

3 DAYS AGO