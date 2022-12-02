Michigan vs. Purdue live stream, watch online, TV channel, Big Ten Championship Game kickoff time, prediction

Read full article on original website
Purdue football to play in Citrus Bowl
The Boilermakers will finish their season in Orlando, Florida. Purdue (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten) will play No. 11 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) will play each other in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The Jan. 2 meeting of the two teams will be the first...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines might not need their best in order to be their best
Despite the absence of a pair of stars, Michigan was able to flex on Purdue. Mike Morris, one of the best pass-rushers in the country, didn’t play. The Wolverines’ defense was supposed to suffer a bit in his absence. Blake Corum, arguably the best running back in the nation, didn’t play either. The Wolverines’ offense was supposed to slightly stutter without the Heisman candidate.
Maize n Brew
BREAKING: Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup, bowl destination revealed
The Michigan Wolverines were favored by 16.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook to take down the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship, and they held up their end of the bargain — unlike some other teams that played during championship weekend. Up next: the College Football Playoff. Announced Sunday...
No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue for Big Ten crown
Donovan Edwards ran for 185 yards and a score, J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and No. 2 Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night for its second straight Big Ten title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game
For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss at Rutgers
Indiana suffered its first loss of the season at Rutgers 63-48 on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Scarlet Knights:. Beating the Scarlet Knights has been a challenge for Indiana over the years. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Indiana was 1-7 against Rutgers over the last eight matchups. And it’s been even harder for Indiana to beat Rutgers in Piscataway. The Hoosiers haven’t left Jersey Mike’s Arena with a win since February 2018.
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara
In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten Championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Purdue University Boilermakers in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game. Crews spent most of the day Friday preparing to welcome more than 70 thousand fans to the Circle City. On Friday night, Big Ten announced the […]
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Edey on the gridiron? Purdue hoops star makes his pitch to play football
Zach Edey may have a new sport in his future. The Purdue basketball star sent a humorous tweet to the football team on Saturday. Edey told the football team’s official Twitter account to “gimme some pads and I’m mossing everyone.” For those who don’t know, “mossing” means to make a Randy Moss-Esque catch, typically on a jump ball.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss at Rutgers
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. (Video courtesy of Brian Fonseca)
The Big Ten championship game should bring in $20 million. Here's how they got that number
If you host it, they will come. Visitors are making their way to downtown Indianapolis for the Big Ten Football Championship game Saturday. And when visitors come to town, so do their wallets. From Thursday to Sunday, the game is expected to bring in $20 million this weekend. While hotel...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion
A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
