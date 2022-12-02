PennDOT highlights 2022 infrastructure fixes as first phase on Route 1 overhaul is complete

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the substantial completion of the northbound Route 1 bridge over Old Lincoln Highway/Business U.S. 1, PennDOT was in the mood to celebrate Friday.

The bridge caps off the completion of the $94.5 million project that widened and rebuilt more than a mile of Route 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, along with improvements to U.S. 1 interchanges at the turnpike and Street Road. The work is known as the US 1 Section RC1 Improvement Project.

It's been over a year of roadwork, detours and more in what commuters sometimes felt was a labyrinth through the construction zone of the first phase of what will ultimately be a $300 million infrastructure improvement project in Bucks County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Wolf Administration celebrated the completion of phase one and other major roadway infrastructure projects Friday touting the work for its positive impact on motorists and pedestrians.

All told, PennDOT completed 55 contracts worth an estimated $800 million to repair, reconstruct and improve state highways and bridges across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, officials said at a roadside press conference on Street Road in Trevose.

"It's a significant achievement to deliver these types of large investments to improve our roadways and bridges,” said PennDOT spokesperson Louis Belmonte. "From large scale corridor-wide programs and intersection improvement projects to roadway resurfacing and repairing bridges, we're laser-focused on enhancing the safety and efficiency of our transportation network."

With the "substantially completed" new bridge that carries northbound U.S. 1 over Old Lincoln Highway/Business U.S. 1 and adjacent rail lines, PennDOT also recently announced that work will begin to set a new traffic pattern to shift traffic onto the new bridge in Bensalem and Middletown.

RC1 underwent several other enhancements. For example, the Bristol Road bridge over Route 1 was replaced with a longer span to provide room for widening U.S. 1 that is currently underway as part of the adjacent Section RC2 project.

Also, the old guide rail median on Route 1 was replaced with a new concrete median/glare screen, a northbound lane was added at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Lincoln Highway, a new storm water drainage system was installed, and sound walls were added along southbound Route 1 south of the turnpike.

Other detailed improvements include new ramps at a signalized intersection on the south side of US 1/Street Road interchange; the construction of a new ramp to southbound Route 1 from eastbound Street Road; and a second lane added to the ramp from northbound Route 1 to the turnpike and from southbound to the turnpike.

Aside from the the widening project, PennDOT has also embarked on the Worthington Mill Road Bridge Replacement project, which will replace the Worthington Mill Road bridge over Neshaminy Creek in Wrightstown and Northampton townships.

Further insight:When will Route 1 overhaul be done? It's ahead of schedule, but years from completion.

According to PennDOT, the agency currently has more than 135 projects currently under construction valued at more than $2 billion in District 6, which includes to Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Several of the projects are and were supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. According to the Wolf Administration, it brought in at least $115 million in additional funding in 2022 to the District 6 region, to be allocated by the department and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

For subscribers:With $4.4B coming to PA for infrastructure, will Bucks County roads, bridges be fixed? It's complicated

PennDOT will now shift its attention to the next section of the project, RC2 an the final phase, RC3.

PennDOT officials noted that construction is currently underway on the northern end of RC2, where Route 1 is being widened and new bridges are under construction over the Neshaminy Creek, over ramps and rail lines at the Penndel/Business Route 1 Interchange, and over Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange.

RC3 will improve Route 1 from north of the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange to north of the Corn Crib Lane overpass in Middletown Township and Langhorne Manor and Langhorne boroughs.

