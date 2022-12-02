ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musicfestnews.com

Harvey Majeski Gifts Hammond B3, Leslie Speaker to Dunedin Brewery

Harvey Majeski Gifts Hammond B3, Leslie Speaker to Dunedin Brewery. We are so impressed with this magnanimous gift from Harvey Majeski to Dunedin Brewery, that we asked Jessica Majeski to provide the back story. It’s so good it needed its own post!. My dad, Harvey, decided sometime last year...
musicfestnews.com

Abstract Citizen Weaves Magic at Dunedin Brewery

[Featured image created at the show by outstanding local artist Yhali Ilan. He put it in the tip jar!]. I have been a fan of Aaron Lebos for more than half a decade. The superb guitarist has several music vehicles, including Aaron Lebos Reality, a superb jazz fusion trio. For the most part, that same band transformed itself into Anemoia, an outstanding experimental music trio. And a year ago or so he put together Abstract Citizen, an ethereal, jazzy quartet. I had missed their tour out from Miami this summer when they played Dunedin Brewery and in Cocoa.
wild941.com

Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup

Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
famunews.com

FAMU President’s Recruiting Tour Visits Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg

President Robinson with St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) President’s Recruiting Tour made three Central Florida stops in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orlando ahead of the Florida Classic football game. On Wednesday, November 16, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., administrators, student leaders and alumni addressed...
Colorful Clearwater

Miracle on Cleveland Street

Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road presents Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Clearwater-CRA. This FREE family-friendly festival returns for the 14th year when the 400 block of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music including strolling carolers, holiday-themed selfie-photo stations and FREE activities that include:
flcourier.com

A home for hope and healing

Florida non-profit helps women battling drug addiction. Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories on programs that are available for Floridians facing major challenges. On the verge of death on multiple occasions, Eva Edwards, 35, of New Port Richey, knew she needed help to over-come her...
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
channel4000.com

Report: Sanders Wants ‘Major Say’ in USF Stadium Construction

Multiple schools are interested in hiring the Jackson State head coach. With the college football coaching carousel in full swing, the biggest story appears to which school can land Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach has reportedly drawn interest from multiple schools, like Colorado and South Florida, giving him leverage in contract talks.
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays present redevelopment plan for Tropicana Field site

The Rays issued a press release today outlining plans for a redevelopment of the Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field is located. The Rays’ proposed plan, which is in conjunction with real estate development firm Hines, is one of four proposed projects submitted to the office of St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch for review, according to Colleen Wright and Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times.
Colorful Clearwater

Walk in a Winter Wonderland

You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 30th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
PGA Tour

Five Things to Know: Pelican Golf Club

It’s Saturday Night Golf, starring…Tiger Woods…Rory McIlroy…Justin Thomas…Jordan Spieth…featuring…Pelican Golf Club!. In the seventh edition of “The Match,” four FedExCup champions will go to Belleair, Florida (not to be confused with The Fresh Prince of) in the Tampa Bay area for primetime golf under the lights. While Pelican Golf Club is a mainstay on the LPGA Tour, this will be the first time PGA TOUR players will put the Donald Ross original design to the test.
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events December 2-4, 2022

1- Holiday Lighted Boat Parades Kick Off in St. Pete Beach. The Holiday Lighted Boat Parade season kicks off this Friday, December 2nd with St. Pete Beach’s Tree Lighting and Boat Parade. The Boat Parade route takes the captains throughout the intercoastal areas of St. Pete Beach, and the watch party and tree lighting (6:30pm) takes place in Horan Park. Info.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)

Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Gas Plant District

Gas Plant/Laurel Park neighborhood.Photo bySt. Pete History Center. The Gas Plant District was the second African-American neighborhood formed in St. Petersburg. The neighborhood encompassed all along Ninth Street South and south of First Avenue South. What was once a thriving community was dismantled in the 70s as the interstate was built to run right through it. Later, Tropicana Field was built and demolished any residual sense of community. However, rumblings of a new stadium are happening and revitalization may finally come to the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy