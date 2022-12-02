Read full article on original website
Harvey Majeski Gifts Hammond B3, Leslie Speaker to Dunedin Brewery
Harvey Majeski Gifts Hammond B3, Leslie Speaker to Dunedin Brewery. We are so impressed with this magnanimous gift from Harvey Majeski to Dunedin Brewery, that we asked Jessica Majeski to provide the back story. It’s so good it needed its own post!. My dad, Harvey, decided sometime last year...
Abstract Citizen Weaves Magic at Dunedin Brewery
[Featured image created at the show by outstanding local artist Yhali Ilan. He put it in the tip jar!]. I have been a fan of Aaron Lebos for more than half a decade. The superb guitarist has several music vehicles, including Aaron Lebos Reality, a superb jazz fusion trio. For the most part, that same band transformed itself into Anemoia, an outstanding experimental music trio. And a year ago or so he put together Abstract Citizen, an ethereal, jazzy quartet. I had missed their tour out from Miami this summer when they played Dunedin Brewery and in Cocoa.
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
FAMU President’s Recruiting Tour Visits Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg
President Robinson with St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) President’s Recruiting Tour made three Central Florida stops in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orlando ahead of the Florida Classic football game. On Wednesday, November 16, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., administrators, student leaders and alumni addressed...
Miracle on Cleveland Street
Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road presents Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Clearwater-CRA. This FREE family-friendly festival returns for the 14th year when the 400 block of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music including strolling carolers, holiday-themed selfie-photo stations and FREE activities that include:
A home for hope and healing
Florida non-profit helps women battling drug addiction. Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories on programs that are available for Floridians facing major challenges. On the verge of death on multiple occasions, Eva Edwards, 35, of New Port Richey, knew she needed help to over-come her...
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
Report: Sanders Wants ‘Major Say’ in USF Stadium Construction
Multiple schools are interested in hiring the Jackson State head coach. With the college football coaching carousel in full swing, the biggest story appears to which school can land Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach has reportedly drawn interest from multiple schools, like Colorado and South Florida, giving him leverage in contract talks.
Rays present redevelopment plan for Tropicana Field site
The Rays issued a press release today outlining plans for a redevelopment of the Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field is located. The Rays’ proposed plan, which is in conjunction with real estate development firm Hines, is one of four proposed projects submitted to the office of St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch for review, according to Colleen Wright and Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times.
Walk in a Winter Wonderland
You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 30th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: Pelican Golf Club
It’s Saturday Night Golf, starring…Tiger Woods…Rory McIlroy…Justin Thomas…Jordan Spieth…featuring…Pelican Golf Club!. In the seventh edition of “The Match,” four FedExCup champions will go to Belleair, Florida (not to be confused with The Fresh Prince of) in the Tampa Bay area for primetime golf under the lights. While Pelican Golf Club is a mainstay on the LPGA Tour, this will be the first time PGA TOUR players will put the Donald Ross original design to the test.
Top 5 Weekend Events December 2-4, 2022
1- Holiday Lighted Boat Parades Kick Off in St. Pete Beach. The Holiday Lighted Boat Parade season kicks off this Friday, December 2nd with St. Pete Beach’s Tree Lighting and Boat Parade. The Boat Parade route takes the captains throughout the intercoastal areas of St. Pete Beach, and the watch party and tree lighting (6:30pm) takes place in Horan Park. Info.
21 Best Clearwater Beach Resorts, Florida (2023)
Clearwater Beach is a city in Florida. Known for soft white sand and spectacular views of the Gulf Coast, Clearwater Beach attracts visitors year-round. Wondering if Clearwater Beach is a good place for a family vacation?. The area offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as...
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
Four developers submit proposals for Tropicana Field project
Four developers submitted proposals for the future of the Tropicana Field site before the city's deadline Friday.
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Hidden History: Gas Plant District
Gas Plant/Laurel Park neighborhood.Photo bySt. Pete History Center. The Gas Plant District was the second African-American neighborhood formed in St. Petersburg. The neighborhood encompassed all along Ninth Street South and south of First Avenue South. What was once a thriving community was dismantled in the 70s as the interstate was built to run right through it. Later, Tropicana Field was built and demolished any residual sense of community. However, rumblings of a new stadium are happening and revitalization may finally come to the area.
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
'This is going to bring a lot of healing' | New historical marker honors destroyed North Greenwood Cemetery
CLEARWATER, Fla — Editor's note: The above video is 10 Tampa Bay's special Erased, which covers a three-year journey to find, uncover and restore desecrated and erased Black cemeteries. A new historical marker chronicling the history of the destroyed North Greenwood Cemetery was unveiled Saturday morning at the vacant...
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
