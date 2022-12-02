Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest
BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Viewpoint: 7Cares Idaho Shares in 15th year helping Idaho nonprofits
IDAHO, USA — It is the holiday season and the season of giving. At KTVB that means it's time for 7Cares Idaho Shares. This is the 15th year for this event that's all about giving, and helping those in our community who need a hand up. KTVB started 7Cares...
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Nampa woman recipient of Ohtli Award
BOISE, Idaho — Nampa's Irma Valdivia is known to many in the Treasure Valley as the owner of Jalapeno's. But she is also known for her service to the community. Valdivia was honored for her service to the community by receiving the Ohtli Award for 2022. "It is a...
Toy and gift drive in Kuna honoring life of local boy
BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Daniel Cook Memorial toy drive was held in Kuna Saturday, by the Cook family. When he was just 11 years old, Daniel tragically lost his life in a school bus crash in 2013; to honor his life and legacy, his family organizes a special toy drive in his name every year, at a time when many are most in need.
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Nampa School Kids Hilariously Name City’s Snow Plows This Winter
It's that time of the year again--snow, slush, ice, and COLD! We suppose you could just call it winter, but here in the Treasure Valley it seems like we get very distinct phases of all of this. All it takes is a little bit of snow to make the roads an icy disaster overnight. A lot of snow and we're stuck with dirty, grey slush for weeks, inversions are activated and local school kids anxiously await snow closures.
Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights
There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
Everything You Need to Know About Canyon County Kids Expo 2023
It’s back! The Canyon County Expo is returning to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday, January 28th, and will feature a day full of fun for the family. Happening from 10 AM to 5 PM, the Expo will feature fun for the kids that includes everything from clowns to magicians to karate demonstrations.
Car runs into front of Boise business
BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
Best Boise Eateries That Are So Good Calories Don’t Count
International No Diet Day is not until May but as people are gearing up for the holidays and having family and friends in town it is a great time to splurge. The Boise area has turned into a food paradise. We are busting with incredible eateries. Food & Wine recently put together a list of America’s Next Great Food Cities. These are the places, they say are worth traveling to, for their “creativity, innovation, diversity and deliciousness.” So where did Boise rank? #2! They said Boise is a “new culinary capital [that] can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland.”
Post Register
Snow & freezing conditions headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More snow is headed our way!. Expect a low pressure system to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow into the region beginning Sunday morning. Models are showing 1-3 inches of potential snow for parts of the valley. The mountain regions could see up to 8 inches with higher peaks possibly seeing more. Temperatures will be in the mid 40's tomorrow and cooler temperatures are expected by Monday in the 30's.
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
The Best Thing About Christmas in Idaho Is...
The people of Boise share their favorite things about Christmas in Idaho! What is your favorite thing about Christmas in Idaho?. Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022. Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look...
Search and rescue crews recover man after vehicle rollover in Boise foothills
BOISE, Idaho — A hunter spotted a vehicle that had rolled down a steep section of the Boise foothills on Tuesday, Nov. 29. around 1:00p.m. The Boise County Sheriff's office then requested Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue (IMSARU) to investigate. IMSARU sent two groups, totaling 16 volunteers. The first...
Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.
See What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home
No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
