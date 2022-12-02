Read full article on original website
Talon Marks
Santa lights up huge Christmas tree in Downtown Downey
The City of Bellflower kicked off its Christmas celebration with its annual tree lighting ceremony which took place on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown area’s Friendship Square on Bellflower Blvd. and Belmont St. The ceremony featured Christmas carolers consisting of students from both Bellflower High School...
NBC Los Angeles
Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End
A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down. Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.
KTLA.com
Griffith Park pony rides to cease operations, owner says
An iconic attraction at Griffith Park will be shuttering for good by the end of the year. The Griffith Park Pony Rides, which have been in operation for more than 70 years, will be closing permanently on Dec. 21, owner Steve Weeks announced Sunday. Weeks made the announcement on Facebook...
Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.
monrovianow.com
Learn Why There Were Train Tracks Down Myrtle in 1910
Learn why there are tracks down the middle of Myrtle Avenue in this 1910 photo, and more, during Monrovia Historic Preservation Group's walking tour of Old Town this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. The tour begins at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm and lasts about two hours. The cost is $5 per person.
monrovianow.com
Off For a Summer in the Mountains
This photo, dated 1894, is one of the most recently posted of many photos added to the Monrovia Historical Society's Legacy Project this year. The picture shows S.M. Sevier (center front) and others preparing to go to their summer home at Deer Park, in the mountains above Monrovia. There were no roads into the canyon - hence the burros - and a "burrow puncher".
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita Early This Week
A cold weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Clarita beginning this week and L.A. County officials are encouraging residents to stay warm. The cold weather alert has been initiated for Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to low temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill can ...
TMZ.com
L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists
The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles; more than 7 miles of streets shut down to motorized vehicles
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles are closed to vehicles for the year's final CicLAvia event.
Car Crashes 40 Feet Down Embankment In Santa Clarita
A car crashed 40 feet down an embankment in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a car crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy Velderrain. “We got the ...
Coyote attacks 2-year-old outside LA-area home
A two-year-old girl was attacked outside her home in Los Angeles in broad daylight when a coyote approached her and began biting and dragging her by her legs.
Rain falls in parts of LA area, but storm systems appear to weaken
Intermittent light rain is expected to continue across parts of the Southland this weekend as the second of two storm systems moves into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch will likely result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected. According to the National Weather...
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Feb. 25
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.862, its lowest amount since Feb. 25.
Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
2 different Starbucks locations in Covina area burglarized, safe stolen at 1 location, police say
Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.
theavtimes.com
Public art sculpture unveiled at Palmdale Auto Mall
PALMDALE – A distinctive new public art sculpture was unveiled Friday, Dec. 2, at the Palmdale Auto Mall. Revolution — a mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture created by artist Heath Satow — is located at Auto Vista Drive and Carriage Way, just south of Technology Drive. The installation is a public-private partnership between the city of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall. The piece is part of the Palmdale Public Art program and represents the Public Art Commission’s first formal unveiling.
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
cohaitungchi.com
Abalone Cove Trail to Olmstead Trail
Abalone Cove Reserve is a perfect hike option for all ages in Palos Verdes Peninsula. The highlights of this trail are the breathtaking ocean views, serene picnic spots and tidal pool exploration. It’s important to check tide charts before you go, because optimal tidal pool exploration will be during low tide. While the overall milage isn’t taxing, the initial descent from the trail head to the beach is sandy and loose, so it’s best to wear appropriate traction sneakers or hiking boots. The tidal pools are rocky and can be waded into for exploration, so in that case pack some water shoes in your backpack. Make sure to stop into the Ranger station upon entry (located right next to the Abalone Parking lot entry) as they have some great color print guides to help identify marine life that can be found on the beaches below. The entry also offers bathrooms and a water fountain.
