The four houseplants that will banish mould and condensation from your home
There are four house plants which help combat mould growth in the home, according to experts, who claim they work as nature's dehumidifiers. Snake plants, peace lilies, English ivy and palms all help to suck moisture from the air which makes for a less desirable habitat for mould. Experts at...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Why We Need A Septic Tank To Be Emptied
If you’re considering purchasing a property, it’s essential to know when the last time the septic tank was emptied was. This will ensure the tank is left clean and set the new owner’s schedule. Failing to empty the tank can cause significant problems, including bills and fines.
grainvalleynews.com
Using Fireplace Wood Ashes in the Garden
Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. Once that fire is gone, ashes make a great soil amendment and have been used by gardeners for generations. Ashes are a good source of plant nutrients, especially calcium. While the calcium is good for plant health, it can work similarly to lime and effect soil pH, the acidity, neutrality, or alkalinity, of the soil. Excessive use of wood ash can lead to a pH above the ideal level, which in turn can affect nutrient availability.
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
What To Know About Waterproofing a Concrete Basement Floor
Think of a basement as a concrete box dug nine or 10 feet deep into the ground, where it obstructs the natural flow of groundwater and rain runoff. Concrete seems solid enough, but it’s actually porous. Some of that water is bound to seep through, especially during heavy rains.
homesenator.com
Preparing the Subfloor for Vinyl
Vinyl flooring is a long-lasting, waterproof, scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean product that is ideal for specific spaces in the house, such as bathrooms and kitchens. But you must ensure it’s installed properly if you want to get the most out of it. When you do a vinyl installation, you should first carefully examine the old flooring. Later on in the procedure, any lumps or irregularities in the subfloor will be problematic. So, we advise allowing plenty of time for careful planning.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Dispose of Paint the Responsible Way
If you’ve ever wondered how to dispose of paint or where to throw away old paint cans, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 868 million gallons of architectural paint are sold annually in the United States. That means there is likely a lot of leftover paint for reusing, recycling, or disposing. One look at your garage and basement shelves will reveal a bevy of near-empty paint cans sitting (not so pretty). Tossing a can of paint into household trash may seem like the simplest thing to do, but that means the bucket will end up in a landfill—not the best final destination for latex or oil-based paint. In fact, being careless with household hazardous waste (HHW) can contaminate your community and may actually be illegal in some municipalities.
Wooden spoons and glass mugs: how to avoid toxic chemicals in your kitchen
Chemicals are the invisible guests in our kitchens. You can’t see them but they are everywhere. Simply making a meal can be a toxic minefield. Dangerous chemicals lurk in just about every step of the prep: PFAS “forever chemicals” in nonstick cookware, bisphenol in plastic containers, lead in ceramics, arsenic in pans, formaldehyde in cutting boards and the list goes on.
How To Clean A Humidifier
Humidifiers add vital moisture back into the air and help you breathe better, however, they needed regular maintenance. Here's how to clean a humidifier.
How to Care for a Pothos Plant
If you’re new to plant parenthood, resist the urge to buy based on looks. A gorgeous but finicky plant can fool you into thinking you’re not made for plant care. And while you could opt for artificial plants, we have a better idea: Consider the pothos, also known as devil’s ivy. Pothos plant care is super simple—in fact, these indoor plants are considered some of the easiest houseplants to own. And yes, they’re also beautiful in just about any space.
