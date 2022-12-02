Read full article on original website
Opinion: State can be a model to nation on prison reform
When Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed the Protect Act in 2021, I was disheartened by his choice to defend the institution of prison over the people in prison. But 2022 brought another opportunity for the measure. The bill was signed into law on May 10 with bipartisan support in both chambers.
New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham's office announced Friday in a statement the start of a...
State Sen. Patricia Billie Miller (opinion): A right to modern reading curricula
Reading is about to change in a big way in Connecticut K-3 classrooms. Connecticut recently released a list of six evidence-based, state-approved early literacy curricula. From this list, districts must implement at least one program within the next school year. It will be a heavy lift for those currently using curricula that have not made the cut, but in the end, it will be worth it for the success of our children’s future.
How millions of 'nip' sales in CT are funding a deputy tree warden, solar-based trash bins and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the Park City, the money is being used to care for trees, while in the Elm City, officials say some of it will be used to clean-up parks. In seaside New London, dozens of new trash bins were...
Dan Haar: Every single CT city has a white mayor. Will that change?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. From Bridgeport to New Haven to Hartford, the campaigns for mayor in Connecticut’s cities are heating up with a diverse range of candidates. Will the election results next November reflect the state’s racial diversity? Hartford has a very...
Opinion: The need for CT to reinvigorate its economy
Connecticut has historically been recognized as a center of innovation. It was the birthplace of the first North American constitution in 1639 and is thus known as the Constitution State. In the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a hotbed for inventors, leading to the modern bicycle, the frisbee, and yes, likely, the hamburger.
Editorial: Solving the state’s affordable housing voucher crisis
The housing crisis in Connecticut affects people in all corners of the state in a wide variety of circumstances. But nowhere is the situation more severe than for low-income workers priced out by a soaring market. There’s a simple lack of supply, even in cities that are nominally affordable. But...
John Breunig (opinion): A log jam of opinions over Eversource tree removal plan in CT
I have a confession: It’s my fault your power bill is going up. Back in July, an Eversource rep knocked on my door to try to persuade me to participate in a pilot program to be more aggressive about removing “risk trees within the fall zone.” They’d cleared some timber in the spring, but were restricted in how deep into property lines they could reach. To sweeten the pot, they offered something in exchange: Smaller trees.
Winsted FFA students hold wreath-making night
WINSTED — Members of Northwestern Regional High School's FFA chapter recently held their annual holiday wreath making night with families, friends and alumni. More than 60 people attended, according to administrative assistant to the FFA program, Barbara Domack. With help from FFA students, families and community members were instructed...
Seven ways to catch 'The Nutcracker' in Connecticut this holiday season
The iconic 1892 ballet has a beautiful, memorable score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with legendary choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The timeless story of a little girl with big dreams, “The Nutcracker” requires a huge cast of dancers and actors. In addition to the heroine Clara and her brave Nutcracker, memorable characters include the magician-like Uncle Drosselmeyer, the clownish Mother Ginger, tiny mice, the Snow King and Snow Queen, sailors, pirates, waltzing flowers, dancing snowflakes and many more.
