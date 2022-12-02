Affordable housing for seniors has become one of the leading challenges we face in our state. In this program, we will explore the new reality of aging in our economy, debunk common myths, and hear about strategies for success. How does housing insecurity arise as a challenge for seniors? How might home sharing be one part of the solution for this complex problem?
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date. The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision...
In Eugene, St. Vincent de Paul is closing its Atkinson Food Room at the Lindholm Center on Highway 99 North, with a new plan to re-purpose the space to serve the ever-growing homeless population. According to St. Vincent de Paul, the food pantry they operate in north Eugene has seen...
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
A new 30-year plan is proposed for the 13 Willamette basin dams and reservoirs---including the eight upstream from the Eugene - Springfield metro area. To share information about its proposed 30-year plan for operation and maintenance of 13 Willamette Basin dams and reservoirs, the Corps will be holding two virtual open house meetings this week:
The Eugene City Council has selected five candidates to interview for the Ward 7 interim vacancy. Interviews will take place at a special meeting on Monday, December 5. Community members are invited to watch live at 5:30 pm, or watch later, both via the City’s website. There were 10...
More than three weeks after Election Day, Corvallis residents have finally learned who their next mayor is going to be: Charles Maughan. For the first time, Corvallis used Ranked Choice Voting to choose their next mayor. It's a method of voting that can only be used if there are at least three candidates on the ballot, which there were.
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One of the oldest and coldest Christmas traditions returned to Springfield Saturday. Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade. Parade organizers spent months planning for the event. Preparations have been underway since April. It cost nearly $10,000. People who came out said...
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 70th annual Springfield “Oldest and Coldest” Christmas Parade is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Christmas Parade is being put on by the Oregon Riders Society to raise money to help families with food drives, dinners and toys. Organizers say they have 90 floats already registered, and more will be submitting their registrations and donations on the day of the parade. For dedicated paradegoers, organizers say there will be some new faces and fenders this year.
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
