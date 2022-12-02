Law enforcement from various mid-Missouri agencies serve a warrant in Pettis County related to an investigation into stolen firearms. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., when deputies along with investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of Jeffrey Friedley, 38. Friedley’s home is located in the 30000 block of Highway M just south of Sedalia.

1 DAY AGO