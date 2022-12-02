Read full article on original website
KOMU
Suspect found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man
A Miller County man accused of the 2019 killing of Aaron Brantley was found guilty of murder and other charges on Friday. Christopher English, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse by a Laclede County jury. The case originated in Miller County...
kjluradio.com
Eldon man found guilty of drug-related murder
An Eldon man is found guilty of murdering a Columbia man three years ago during a deadly drug deal. The jury found Christopher English guilty, Friday afternoon, of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. He’ll be sentenced by a judge February 7, 2023. English is...
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man arrested with illegal weapons, homemade bombs & meth
Law enforcement from various mid-Missouri agencies serve a warrant in Pettis County related to an investigation into stolen firearms. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., when deputies along with investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of Jeffrey Friedley, 38. Friedley’s home is located in the 30000 block of Highway M just south of Sedalia.
KOMU
Man arrested after police chase through two counties
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man was arrested on Friday night after leading police on a 37 minute pursuit spanning two counties. According to the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to have Daniel Foreman, 35, pull over for a traffic violation at approximately 6:40 p.m. Foreman then refused...
KRMS Radio
Dixon Woman Faces Charges In Pulaski County Arrest
A 22 year old Dixon woman is in some legal hot water after fleeing from state troopers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Harley Hachtel was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl, and resisting arrest by trying to get away.
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
kwos.com
No public defender assigned in JCMO murders
No public defender for the suspect accused of killing two victims at a downtown Jefferson City bar. State court officials say 35 – year old Damien Davis’ income is too high to qualify for a public defender. He’s accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J – Pfenny’s bar early Saturday. Davis faces capital murder charges.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for property damage in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence where a victim stated that Jacob Brush had allegedly thrown a liquor bottle through a window of the victim’s work truck. It was also stated that Brush had thrown an object through the victim’s personal car window.
krcgtv.com
Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County
Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after multi-agency police chase through Boone County
Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to catch a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department responded to a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Columbia early Sunday morning. They were able to provide a vehicle description to neighboring agencies. Shortly before...
KOMU
Court documents say MU student died in accidental shooting; boyfriend charged
COLE COUNTY - A 20-year-old Wardsville woman has died after she was shot Sunday in what officials are calling an accidental shooting. Hallie Phillips succumbed to her injuries Tuesday around 3 p.m., according to court documents. Phillips was a student at MU, KOMU 8 confirmed. According to previous KOMU 8...
KOMU
Arrest made after wrong-way pursuit on Highway 63
ASHLAND - An arrest was made after a driver was caught going the wrong way on Highway 63 on Sunday morning. . According to the Ashland Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way at approximately 5:45 a.m. near the north Boone County line.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on The post Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Autopsy results released for Camdenton attorney
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office has released autopsy results for a Camdenton attorney who was reported missing over the summer. A medical examiner ruled Brian Byrd's cause of death as suicide, the sheriff's office said Monday. Byrd, 50, was reported missing on July 10. His body was...
kjluradio.com
Mokane man accused of dropping bag of meth inside Ham's Prairie store
A Callaway County man is arrested after he drops almost six grams of methamphetamine inside a general store. Eric Hollowell, 52, of Mokane, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR HARASSMENT
A Sedalia man was charged with felony harassment in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Sedalia Police Officer was dispatched to 102 East Tenth Street to a report of 30-year-old Seth Farr trespassing. Farr had already been arrested for trespassing on the property on November, 24 2022.
krcgtv.com
Audrain County man found dead in his jail cell
Audrain — According to his sister Michelle, 47-year-old Audrain County Jail inmate Timothy Wayne Johnson hung himself with his jail cell bed sheets Tuesday, November 29th. Michelle said she received a knock at her door around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. Jennifer Badger, Johnson's wife,...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
