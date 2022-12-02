Read full article on original website
Small fire breaks out at Greeley holiday celebration
A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Fort Collins Ranger Shares Some of the Dept.’s Wildest Encounters
Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
Fort Collins Will Now Let You Leave Your Car In Old Town Without Getting a Ticket
Old Town Fort Collins is a great place to hang out, with many places to shop, eat and drink at. While you may have made plans to go home early, plans change. Fort Collins is helping you get home without worry. "What will I do with my car," is a...
Hospice provides end-of-life care for those who are experiencing homelessness
DENVER — For those who experience homelessness, they often have nowhere safe and comfortable to turn to when they are terminally ill. The Rocky Mountain Refuge for End of Life Care in Denver is now giving them a comfortable, safe place to pass peacefully. The refuge is the first...
Longmont police report: Dec. 3, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
PoliceFiles – December 1, 2022
DUI / Speeding: Berthoud Parkway and Highway 287, a vehicle was stopped for speeding. The male driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Booked. Felony Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Avenue, a 29-year-old man was arrested for his warrants. Just prior to contact the man ingested fentanyl and was treated at the hospital. Booked at the jail after being medically cleared.
Photos of Foothills Mall in Fort Collins’ ‘Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame’
The holiday season is well-known for its bringing out of ugly sweaters. Many consider it a challenge to have the most-ugly holiday sweater; some more than excel. Foothills Mall in Fort Collins has nearly 20 of the ugliest ugly sweaters on display for the season; I went to take a look, and brought back photos of them. My phone was not damaged by taking the photos, but it did need therapy.
Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
Volunteers Create Festive Hay Bale Art at Colorado’s Barr Lake
No matter the season, outdoor enthusiasts flock to Colorado's Barr Lake State Park to take advantage of all that the destination has to offer. Whether it's boating, fishing, or paddle boarding during the heat of summer or joining in on a guided nature walk during the winter, Barr Lake has endless opportunities for visitors to take part in.
Weld Co. spending opioid settlement funds on drug treatment programs
A Weld County coalition is using opioid settlement funds to support drug treatment, recovery and education. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld will receive nearly $9 million over the next two decades. The county’s plans include providing medically-assisted treatment or MAT to opioid-addicted inmates at the Weld County Jail starting in the new year. They’ve also collaborated with North Range Behavioral Health, the North Colorado Health Alliance, and local law enforcement Attorney General Phil Weiser said Weld County is leading the state in providing access to services, and he hopes the model, particularly the MAT program, is replicated statewide. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?
It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
Juvenile shot near Montbello Central Park
A juvenile was shot near Montbello Central Park Friday afternoon, the Denver Police Department announced.
Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'
The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed. Alex Rose. Police launch investigation into ‘illegal search’. The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
