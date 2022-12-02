Read full article on original website
weaa.org
'It sends the wrong message to Baltimore' | Councilman who voted against pension bill speaks out
(WEAA)— On November 21, the Baltimore City Council voted to approve a legislation that would lessen the eligibility requirements for council members from 12 years to 8 years. On November 30, Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed the bill. Several council members voted against the bill, including Councilman Zeke Cohen. Click...
weaa.org
Maryland reports first cold-related illness death
(Baltimore, MD) -- A senior citizen is the first Marylander to die from a cold-related illness this year. Maryland Health said the individual lived in Baltimore City. The woman was between the ages of 60 and 70. Marylanders are being encouraged to dress properly for cold weather and call 2-1-1...
