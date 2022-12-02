ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maryland reports first cold-related illness death

(Baltimore, MD) -- A senior citizen is the first Marylander to die from a cold-related illness this year. Maryland Health said the individual lived in Baltimore City. The woman was between the ages of 60 and 70. Marylanders are being encouraged to dress properly for cold weather and call 2-1-1...

