Body of 7-year-old girl missing out of North Texas found
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials said the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday. According to a report from KXAN’s sister station KFDX, a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.
Driver for FedEx charged after 7-year-old Texas girl found dead
WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The sheriff of Wise County, Texas, held a press conference Friday night to give an update on the disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who went missing in late November. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed Strand’s body was recovered sometime in the evening on December...
