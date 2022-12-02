ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The White Buffalo Premieres Artful Music Videos from New Album

Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, dropped his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse, last month. The entire LP was a change for the normally acoustic-driven performer, a stark contrast from his usual strum-and-vocal combo. It’s an album that throws genre out the window and, in turn, sees oddities abound.
Drivin N Cryin’s Kevn Kinney to Release Introspective Solo Album, ‘Think About It’

Drivin N Cryin frontman Kevn Kinney is releasing his first solo album in a decade – and he called on a group of famous friends to help. On Think About It, Kinney collaborates with R.E.M. co-founders, guitarist Peter Buck and drummer Bill Berry, the Drive-By Truckers drummer Brad Morgan, David Barbe, formerly the bassist for Sugar, and Drivin N Cryin bandmate Laur Joamets. The new project was inspired by what Kinney learned in solitude during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the passing of his friend Col. Bruce Hampton, a fixture in the Atlanta music scene where Drivin N Cryin was founded.
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as “You Make Loving Fun,” “Everywhere” and “Don’t Stop,” died Wednesday at age 79. Her death was announced on...
Remembering Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie With 8 Essential Tracks

To put it mildly, Fleetwood Mac has had its fair share of lineup changes over the last half-century. But of all the songwriters and singers who made the British-American band their own, Christine McVie was the steadiest presence. When she began playing with the group as an auxiliary keyboardist on their second album in 1968, they were still firmly a blues-rock outfit, under the songwriting stewardship of original guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer. Within a few years, she was a full-fledged member, writing songs, singing, and playing piano, helping to usher Mac into the 1970s and toward the sunny, vocal-driven pop that cemented their place in music history.
Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen

Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
"The Many Faces Of Mötley Crüe" Album Review

I've been an obsessed hard rock & heavy metal fan and collector since the early 1980s. If it's got a good guitar riff and attitude, I'm in. "The Many Faces Of Mötley Crüe" I've become somewhat addicted to the Many Faces Of... series of low budget triple-disc rock tribute collections since I first discovered them earlier this year. These bizarre 3-CD digipak imports, notorious for their ultra cheap price point ($6.97 at your local Wal-Mart) and questionable quality control, are a mixed bag to be sure, but there's usually enough decent tracks scattered within each package to make them worth the few bucks' investment. As of this writing I've purchased eight (!) volumes in this series, and I've been reviewing each of them for this site as I go along. My latest acquisition is The Many Faces of Mötley Crüe, a salute to the legendary L.A. sleaze rockers who just recently completed a massive comeback tour (and then announced the retirement of their longtime guitarist, Mick Mars).

