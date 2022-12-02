Read full article on original website
BTS’ RM ‘Contained His Honest Feelings’ With Latest Solo Project ‘Indigo’
RM is being 'honest' with his latest solo project. Here's what we learned about the December 2022 release, 'Indigo,' created by the BTS member.
5 great Latin albums of 2022 (not by Bad Bunny or Rosalía)
Sure, you know from Latin stars Bad Bunny and Rosalía, but you're cheating yourself if you don't check out these wildly creative Spanish-language albums.
The White Buffalo Premieres Artful Music Videos from New Album
Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, dropped his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse, last month. The entire LP was a change for the normally acoustic-driven performer, a stark contrast from his usual strum-and-vocal combo. It’s an album that throws genre out the window and, in turn, sees oddities abound.
Drivin N Cryin’s Kevn Kinney to Release Introspective Solo Album, ‘Think About It’
Drivin N Cryin frontman Kevn Kinney is releasing his first solo album in a decade – and he called on a group of famous friends to help. On Think About It, Kinney collaborates with R.E.M. co-founders, guitarist Peter Buck and drummer Bill Berry, the Drive-By Truckers drummer Brad Morgan, David Barbe, formerly the bassist for Sugar, and Drivin N Cryin bandmate Laur Joamets. The new project was inspired by what Kinney learned in solitude during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the passing of his friend Col. Bruce Hampton, a fixture in the Atlanta music scene where Drivin N Cryin was founded.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Will Lee and Richard Bona cover Liberty City by Jaco Pastorius in this exclusive clip from the Beneath The Bassline documentary
Jaco Pastorius would have been 71 this week. Watch our exclusive clip as Will Lee, Richard Bona, Marcus Miller, Christian McBride, Robert Trujillo, Nik West and Laurence Cottle remember the genius of Jaco. Jaco Pastorius will be forever remembered as arguably the number one bass player of all time. Even...
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
He was trying to film himself singing. His retired opera singer mother joined in and stole the show
Listening to both of them singing the chorus together is as heartwarming as it gets.
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
5 of the Best Songs Written by Christine McVie —Outside of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie once said, “Songwriting has always been the favorite thing to do for me. Traveling and touring and living out of a suitcase, I don’t like that nomadic life. But writing songs, absolutely. I wouldn’t want to stop that.”. Luckily, she not only loved songwriting, but...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as “You Make Loving Fun,” “Everywhere” and “Don’t Stop,” died Wednesday at age 79. Her death was announced on...
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Remembering Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie With 8 Essential Tracks
To put it mildly, Fleetwood Mac has had its fair share of lineup changes over the last half-century. But of all the songwriters and singers who made the British-American band their own, Christine McVie was the steadiest presence. When she began playing with the group as an auxiliary keyboardist on their second album in 1968, they were still firmly a blues-rock outfit, under the songwriting stewardship of original guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer. Within a few years, she was a full-fledged member, writing songs, singing, and playing piano, helping to usher Mac into the 1970s and toward the sunny, vocal-driven pop that cemented their place in music history.
Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
hubpages.com
"The Many Faces Of Mötley Crüe" Album Review
I've been an obsessed hard rock & heavy metal fan and collector since the early 1980s. If it's got a good guitar riff and attitude, I'm in. "The Many Faces Of Mötley Crüe" I've become somewhat addicted to the Many Faces Of... series of low budget triple-disc rock tribute collections since I first discovered them earlier this year. These bizarre 3-CD digipak imports, notorious for their ultra cheap price point ($6.97 at your local Wal-Mart) and questionable quality control, are a mixed bag to be sure, but there's usually enough decent tracks scattered within each package to make them worth the few bucks' investment. As of this writing I've purchased eight (!) volumes in this series, and I've been reviewing each of them for this site as I go along. My latest acquisition is The Many Faces of Mötley Crüe, a salute to the legendary L.A. sleaze rockers who just recently completed a massive comeback tour (and then announced the retirement of their longtime guitarist, Mick Mars).
