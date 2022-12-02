I've been an obsessed hard rock & heavy metal fan and collector since the early 1980s. If it's got a good guitar riff and attitude, I'm in. "The Many Faces Of Mötley Crüe" I've become somewhat addicted to the Many Faces Of... series of low budget triple-disc rock tribute collections since I first discovered them earlier this year. These bizarre 3-CD digipak imports, notorious for their ultra cheap price point ($6.97 at your local Wal-Mart) and questionable quality control, are a mixed bag to be sure, but there's usually enough decent tracks scattered within each package to make them worth the few bucks' investment. As of this writing I've purchased eight (!) volumes in this series, and I've been reviewing each of them for this site as I go along. My latest acquisition is The Many Faces of Mötley Crüe, a salute to the legendary L.A. sleaze rockers who just recently completed a massive comeback tour (and then announced the retirement of their longtime guitarist, Mick Mars).

