Dorothy E. Ward, 93, of Sullivan, MO passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Dorothy Evelyn was born on July 17, 1929 to James and Henrietta ( Johnson) Swim. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She would meet her future husband, George, on a blind date and they would go on to marry two weeks later. They immediately moved to Munich, Germany, known as the Black Forrest, to teach school for the United States Army dependent children from 1955 to 1965. George and Dor- othy returned to the United States with several children in tow and made their first home in Kansas, Nebraska and finally in Stanton, MO. In Stanton, they owned and operated the Pony Express Museum, which later became the Jesse James Trading Post. Dorothy really enjoyed managing the store and raising her children.

2 DAYS AGO