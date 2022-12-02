Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
James ‘Jimmy’ Hendricks
Ames “Jimmy” Hendricks, age 50 of Bourbon, MO, passed away Sunday, Novem- ber 6, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Phelps County. Jimmy was born March 31, 1972, in Jefferson City, a son to the late James and Shirley (Parkhurst) Hendricks. Jimmy grew up in...
Dorothy E. Ward
Dorothy E. Ward, 93, of Sullivan, MO passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Dorothy Evelyn was born on July 17, 1929 to James and Henrietta ( Johnson) Swim. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She would meet her future husband, George, on a blind date and they would go on to marry two weeks later. They immediately moved to Munich, Germany, known as the Black Forrest, to teach school for the United States Army dependent children from 1955 to 1965. George and Dor- othy returned to the United States with several children in tow and made their first home in Kansas, Nebraska and finally in Stanton, MO. In Stanton, they owned and operated the Pony Express Museum, which later became the Jesse James Trading Post. Dorothy really enjoyed managing the store and raising her children.
Christopher A. Landers
39 of Sullivan, MO passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Christopher Allen was born on October 13, 1983 in Sullivan, MO to the late Gregory Allen and Shari (Ackerman) Landers. He grew up and attended school in Sullivan. He was occa- sionally attending services at the House of Hope in Sulli- van. He enjoyed reading Ste- phen King novels and fishing in area ponds and rivers. He was loved by his family and will be missed.
Esther E. Akers
Esther E. Akers, 91, of Sul- livan, Missouri passed away at her home on Monday, Novem- ber 7, 2022. Esther Elizabeth Akers was born on April 7, 1931 in Cuba, Missouri to Allen and Delila (Smith) Rogers. She grew up and attended school in the Cuba area, and shortly after was united in marriage to John Akers on November 5, 1947. To this union they were blessed with five children: John, David, Faye,Gary,&Cathy.Theycon- tinued to raise their family in House Springs, Missouri while she worked as a waitress at the Sunset 44 restaurant in Sunset Hills for 20+ years.
Joyce M. Baldwin
Joyce M. Baldwin, 90, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 4, 2022 sur- rounded by her loving family. Joyce Marie Baldwin was born September 28, 1932 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Mil- ton and Lula (Bell) Sansouci. She grew up and attended school in Saint Louis, until moving to Sullivan where she then graduated from Sullivan High School in 1950.
Rolla Men Charged After Authorities Seize Meth, Fentanyl
Two Rolla men were arrested with methamphetamine and fentanyl Nov. 29 and have been charged with drug trafficking. Seth T. Davis, 31, was arrested for trafficking drugs in the 2nd degree and possession of a controlled substance. He was incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail. Warrants were later issued with...
