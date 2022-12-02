Read full article on original website
On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages
In Vermont, tipped workers’ hourly minimum wage is half that of the standard minimum wage. Legislators who want to raise the tipped wage say the current system makes workers vulnerable to economic instability and workplace harassment. Read the story on VTDigger here: On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages.
Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus
A nearly $64 million surplus in the state’s education fund is not expected to forestall increasing tax rates, caused by rising property values and school spending. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus.
Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools
The Alliance Defending Freedom, a national Christian advocacy group that represented parents in two lawsuits against the state, declared victory after the agreement was filed in court. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools.
Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination must be approved by the entire House on the first day of the 2023 session. Democrats also selected Rep. Leader Emily Long of Newfane to serve another term as majority leader. Democrats hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate. The session gets underway January 4.
Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has privately asked state lawmakers to approve a massive new spending package before the end of the year, State House sources tell The Maine Wire. The vote may take place on Wednesday, the same day new lawmakers are sworn in, meaning the new Democratic Majorities in both Houses of the Legislature would have rookie pols vote on a mammoth spending bill with barely enough time to read it.
Vt. forest commissioner stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder will be stepping down at the end of the month, according to state officials. Snyder was first appointed by former Governor Peter Shumlin in 2011 and has continued the job under the Scott administration. Prior...
Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. Mills intends...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
Vt. author explores granite industry of 1900s in new novel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s. Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.
Updated: Former NH state rep seeks to become NH House Speaker, Wilhelm responds
AMHERST, N.H. – Although he is no longer a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, 21-year-old Tony Labranche is looking to become its next leader. On Friday, Labranche informed recently elected state representatives that he is seeking the role of New Hampshire House Speaker, which will be chosen on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The Valley Reporter
Project Harmony founders rally for Ukrainian refugees in Vermont
The founders of Project Harmony (now PH International), Waitsfield, have organized a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees in Vermont that includes a dinner and a chorale performance. That’s apt because when Project Harmony was founded in November of 1985 one of its stated missions was to spread education and understanding through song.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in jeopardy
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire could lose its coveted first-in-the-nation presidential primary under new rules proposed by President Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Democrats voted Friday to remove the Iowa caucus as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in...
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
