wfxrtv.com
Winterizing the Mill Mountain Zoo
Winter can be rough in Roanoke with temps below freezing for several days, winds howling across the region making it feel even cold than it is, snow piles up and makes driving difficult, and ice storms are becoming more and more regular, so when the snow and ice arrive, we hunker down and wait for the all clear.
Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
WFXR SPORTS EXCLUSIVE: VMI Head Football Coach Danny Rocco
WFXR SPORTS EXCLUSIVE: VMI Head Football Coach Danny …. WFXR SPORTS EXCLUSIVE: VMI Head Football Coach Danny Rocco. Outdoors Bound update on effort to create a buffer zone for menhaden fishing. No. 3 Virginia holds off James Madison to stay unbeaten. WFXR's David DeGuzman recaps the Cavaliers' 55-50 win over...
Liberty introduces Jamey Chadwell as next head football coach
It didn't take long for the Flames to find the man to succeed Hugh Freeze as their next head coach. WFXR has team coverage of Liberty's historic day as it welcomes Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell to take over the football program. Liberty introduces Jamey Chadwell as next head football …
No. 3 Virginia holds off James Madison to stay unbeaten
WFXR's David DeGuzman recaps the Cavaliers' 55-50 win over the Dukes from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. No. 3 Virginia holds off James Madison to stay unbeaten. WFXR's David DeGuzman recaps the Cavaliers' 55-50 win over the Dukes from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Menhaden Update: VMRC Rejects...
Furry Friends: Sweet and slobbery Opie will lick his way to your heart
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 6th, Anita Finkle and Mary Lou Lewis with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought seven-year-old Opie to the WFXR News studio.
Local vendors call for community support this holiday season
The holiday season is here and that means a lot of people are looking to buy gifts for their loved ones. For small businesses, this time of year can be crucial for keeping their company afloat. Local vendors call for community support this holiday …. The holiday season is here...
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
Student Achiever: Glenvar's Volleyball Seniors
The perfect season is an elusive one for many high school teams. But it isn't impossible. Just ask the Glenvar high school volleyball team, who were crowned back-to-back Class 2 state champions last month. Student Achiever: Glenvar’s Volleyball Seniors. The perfect season is an elusive one for many high...
Man dies after being hit crossing the road: Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that occurred on Village Highway in Campbell County on Friday, Dec. 2. State Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west at approximately 5:51 p.m. near Rail Ends Lane when it hit 67-year-old Leonard R. Morton.
New details released on Salem bookstore fire
UPDATE 12/7 9: 10 a.m.: The Salem Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the Givens Book Store fire from Tuesday night on East Main Street. The Salem Fire and EMS Department were dispatched to the fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building.
Liberty hires Coastal Carolina’s Chadwell to replace Freeze
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty has hired Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, a former college quarterback known for his innovative approach to offense, to replace Hugh Freeze as the Flames’ coach. The school in Lynchburg, Virginia, introduced Chadwell at a news conference Sunday. Freeze left Liberty after four...
UVA Athletics hold news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia Athletics held a news conference at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler...
One man dead after car crash in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a car crash that left one man dead in Rockbridge County. Troopers say the crash occurred on Route 631 near Old Buena Vista Road on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to a press release, a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 631 at approximately 6:10 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road hitting a parked Ford Escort. VSP says the driver of the Ford Explorer then hit a tree and overturned.
22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A 20-19 GAS STATION EXPLOSION -- SAYS THEY'VE REACHED A PLEA DEAL WITH PROSECUTORS. Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County …. THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A...
A new face with Flames football: Liberty University introduces new head coach
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A press conference was held Sunday afternoon to introduce Jamey Chadwell, Liberty University’s new head football coach. The event served as an opportunity for the students, fans, and anyone in the community to learn more about Chadwell and his hopes for the team as he joins the Liberty family.
Student representative gives Roanoke City School Board insight
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Public Schools added two new seats to their School Board this year. Student Representatives now contribute to every board meeting, offering student insight and listening to policy decisions. Senior Connor Sink is the William Fleming High School representative, who is also joined by...
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
