yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County wrongful death suit closed

A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
fourstateshomepage.com

Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
KOCO

Access Oklahoma opposers react to ruling on OTA violations

NORMAN, Okla. — After a judge ruled on Thursday that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated the Open Meetings Act, those opposing new turnpikes across the state are celebrating. Around 250 plaintiffs sued the OTA, claiming agendas from two meetings in early 2022 were not transparent to the public. "A...
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas man receives over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Hit the road, Jack!’

Family, friends, attorneys, fellow judges and district court personnel converged on courtroom one at the Canadian County to bid farewell to Jack McCurdy II. The Yukon native has retired after 39 years in the legal profession, the last four as a Canadian County district judge. During a Nov. 28th retirement...
WBOY 12 News

Louisiana murder suspect shot and killed on West Virginia interstate

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly been on the run after he […]
NBC News

Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker

LA VISTA, Neb. — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation.
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
kswo.com

Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says a fugitive wanted in connection to three murders has been arrested in Lawton. According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was in Lawton and was wanted for a triple homicide out of South Carolina.
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
KSNT News

Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]

