Related
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Oklahoma ranks top 10 state where parents rely on child support the most
A starting number of Oklahoma families rely on child support. Nationally, Oklahoma ranks in the top ten.
Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row
OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
Access Oklahoma opposers react to ruling on OTA violations
NORMAN, Okla. — After a judge ruled on Thursday that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated the Open Meetings Act, those opposing new turnpikes across the state are celebrating. Around 250 plaintiffs sued the OTA, claiming agendas from two meetings in early 2022 were not transparent to the public. "A...
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
‘Hit the road, Jack!’
Family, friends, attorneys, fellow judges and district court personnel converged on courtroom one at the Canadian County to bid farewell to Jack McCurdy II. The Yukon native has retired after 39 years in the legal profession, the last four as a Canadian County district judge. During a Nov. 28th retirement...
Louisiana murder suspect shot and killed on West Virginia interstate
CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly been on the run after he […]
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker
66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced to four months in prison after he admitted to leaving a noose-shaped string on a floor scrubber where he knew his coworker Keith Kirksey would see it. WOWT’s John Chapman reports.Dec. 4, 2022.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans. The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18....
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says a fugitive wanted in connection to three murders has been arrested in Lawton. According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was in Lawton and was wanted for a triple homicide out of South Carolina.
Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
