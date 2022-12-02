Read full article on original website
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Airbnb’s Billionaire CEO Has Listed a Room in His Own San Francisco Home for Short-Term Stays
Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky is giving you a chance to sleep where the vacation rental company began. The billionaire has listed a “thoughtfully designed suite” inside his own San Francisco abode for weekend getaways in an effort to drive more luxury homeowners to become hosts on the platform. “You’ll spend time with me and Sophie, my golden retriever, as I share stories from the early days—or you can relax in your suite, decorated with some of my favorite pieces of Airbnb history,” Chesky writes on the listing. With panoramic views of the local Castro neighborhood, the corner bedroom includes...
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
These Luxe Rain Forest Villa Rentals in Costa Rica Offer Bonkers Views of a Volcano
Ever wanted to vacation in a rain forest? This new villa-rental service in Costa Rica can help you out. Arenal Hills, a vacation-home development company, recently unveiled its brand-new rental program for those looking to enjoy their time off in a private luxury abode. Located in La Fortuna, Costa Rica, the property is primed to let you relax in the great outdoors, with lush greenery spreading across 123 acres. The gated community will include 146 homes divided into two- and three-bedroom villas with 24/7 security. The tropical vacation homes were all designed and built by Jorge Chinchilla; the famed architect...
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
I'm a full-time Airbnb host in the Las Vegas desert. Here's how my husband and I set up a 6-property business we love without knowing anything about Airbnb.
Sandi Croft, who rents tiny Airbnbs in the desert, says: "People appreciate that they can go somewhere and be outside where there's 160 acres."
KTVU FOX 2
Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022
If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
'Selling Sunset' broker Jason Oppenheim says 'Compass basically destroyed the brokerage model for the entire industry'
Oppenheim called the amount Compass brokers get to keep from commissions "unsustainable," but Compass said it has no plans to change its "split policy."
New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023
We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.
Thrillist
All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment
It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
CNBC
Two companies have luxury trains called the 'Orient Express.' Here are the differences
The "Orient Express" has been called the "king of trains" and the "train of kings." Royalty, writers, actors and spies have ridden the original route between Paris and Istanbul, which started in the late 19th century. Author Agatha Christie described the Orient Express as "the train of my dreams." She...
Virtual X Kitchen CEO Tells Restaurants Not to Be Afraid of Raising Prices
The fear of alienating customers may be keeping independent restaurants from increasing prices. As they struggle to balance the need to drive sales, to maintain a high quality of service and to mind their margins, price increases may be the only thing that gives them a fighting chance. Nomie Hamid,...
African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs
ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America By Marion Fasel and Lynn Yaeger Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari...
I paid $400 to sleep in a barrel in Switzerland and had the best glamping experience of my life
Insider's reporter booked a barrel on Airbnb in Switzerland that had a cozy tiny house feel with access to wood-fired saunas, hot tubs, and fire pits.
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
Vans Parent CEO Departs as Company Predicts Weakening Sales
Clothing maker VF Corporation has projected a gloomier 2023 sales outlook, citing waning consumer demand. The Denver company — parent to brands such as Vans, Timberland, Dickies and The North Face — made this forecast Monday (Dec. 5) while also announcing the retirement of CEO Steve Rendle. Rendle,...
Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online
Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
