MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.

20 HOURS AGO