Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.
DAs: Deputies won’t be charged in Green/Lafayette Co. chase where suspect died
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both district attorneys investigating the death of a man who died following a police chase that spanned Green and Lafayette counties will not pursue criminal charges against the deputies involved. Green Co. District Attorney Craig Nolen and his counterpart in Lafayette Co., Jenna Gill, released a...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
Copeland reinstated as Sennett Middle School principal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Board of Education reinstated Jeffrey Copeland unanimously Friday as the principal of Sennett Middle School, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed. Copeland was ousted after less than a month on the job back at the start of this school year. MMSD...
Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback
CAMRBDIGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Turning unwanted guns into garden tools. That is the idea behind Guns to Gardens, a gun buyback event hosted Saturday by the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church. Community members had the option to drop off their unloaded firearms at the drive-thru event, where the weapons were then dismantled....
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. According to the Madison Police Dept. statement, officers found the vehicle still burning around 1:20 a.m. when they arrived at the scene near Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive, near University Ridge Golf Course. When the fire was put out, the officers discovered the body inside.
Local area police officers shop for toys to give to kids in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison area spent their Friday morning shopping for toys to donate to families in need. Police Officers and other District Liaison Officers from Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Sun Prairie Police Department, and several other agencies made a stop to Farm and Fleet in order to give kids some toys for this holiday season.
Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying Amazon delivery driver
TOWN OF LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying an Amazon delivery driver. The sheriff’s office is looking to identify the person in the above photo regarding an incident that occurred in the Town of Lodi. Anyone with information about the driver should...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns to the city
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The streets of downtown Waukesha lit up Sunday for the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade, a chance onlookers and participants say is a chance to retake the event. “We’re going to be laughing and crying at the same time and remembering, but we’re determined to be a...
Madison tattoo shop hosts community toy drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local tattoo shop was giving back to the community Friday. Ultimate Arts Tattoo in Madison held a drive-up event where people could bring new, unwrapped toys and get a voucher for a tattoo in return. Artists at Ultimate Arts Tattoo say they have been doing...
Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare
The Kiwanis club of Madison held its 98th Christmas Pageant at the Capitol. Event organizers stressed new security measures and a float dedicated to the victims of last years parade. Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:10 PM...
Santa pays a visit to Cross Plains during drive-thru event
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Ahead of their 25th Christmas Concert, Madison Area Concert Handbell members shared it’s the group’s dedication to improving that has kept up their prestige for so long. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Volunteers with the...
Annual Christmas Pageant held at state capitol
Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare. Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison this week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Event organizers stressed new security measures and a float dedicated to the victims of...
Madison College invites the public to celebrate Hmong New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community spent their Saturday celebrating the Hmong New Year!. The technical college hosted a free event at their Traux Campus, where the public could watch cultural dance, buy from Hmong-owned vendors and spend time together as a community. Community engagement coordinator Masaya Xiong...
Fundraising breakfast on Madison’s Northside brings Santa to town
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Volunteers with the Madison Northside Business Association served up countless pancakes and endless smiles to Northside community members Saturday while supporting area food pantries. Returning in person to the Esquire Club on Sherman Ave., kids were able to visit with Saint Nick at MNBA’s Breakfast with Santa...
Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
