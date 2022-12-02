Read full article on original website
Woodrow G. Martin
Woodrow G. Martin of Cuba, MO was born on Saturday, October 2, 1948, in Cherryville, Missouri to Dewayne Woodrow Martin and Lena Magdalene Martin, nee Blake. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the age of 74 years and 30 days. Visitation will be on...
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
Dorothy E. Ward
Dorothy E. Ward, 93, of Sullivan, MO passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Dorothy Evelyn was born on July 17, 1929 to James and Henrietta ( Johnson) Swim. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She would meet her future husband, George, on a blind date and they would go on to marry two weeks later. They immediately moved to Munich, Germany, known as the Black Forrest, to teach school for the United States Army dependent children from 1955 to 1965. George and Dor- othy returned to the United States with several children in tow and made their first home in Kansas, Nebraska and finally in Stanton, MO. In Stanton, they owned and operated the Pony Express Museum, which later became the Jesse James Trading Post. Dorothy really enjoyed managing the store and raising her children.
Bonnie Kimberlin
Bonnie Kimberlin, 91, of Sullivan, MO passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Meramec Nursing Center. Bonnie Lea was born on November 5, 1931 in Elmont, MO to Rudolph and Maude (Tyree) Blankenship. She was united in marriage to John L. Kimberlin, Jr. on June 7, 1952 and to this union they had two children, Greg and Mi- chele. Bonnie and John lived in St. Clair until 1992 where Bonnie was first employed by Paco. After her children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her family. She later returned to work at Pacer where she remained until she retired. In 1992, Bonnie.
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
James ‘Jimmy’ Hendricks
Ames “Jimmy” Hendricks, age 50 of Bourbon, MO, passed away Sunday, Novem- ber 6, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Phelps County. Jimmy was born March 31, 1972, in Jefferson City, a son to the late James and Shirley (Parkhurst) Hendricks. Jimmy grew up in...
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
Fenton man sentenced to four years for stealing from investors
Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1,271,800 he stole from investors by lying about an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of...
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade
Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
