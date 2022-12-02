Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After delaying the grand opening celebration, a new gas station/convenience store is opening. Sheetz is offering free coffee and soda at the new location on Orange Avenue NE, at the intersection with King Street, all day Monday. And if that wasn’t enough, there will be prizes...
wfxrtv.com
65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 65th annual Salem Christmas Parade has officially come to town bringing holiday cheer and the holly jolly man himself… WFXR’s own John Carroll. John Carroll will be lighting the Salem Christmas Tree and of course, Santa Claus will also be present. The...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
WSLS
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
The News-Gazette
Parading In Buena Vista
Friday - The first of the area's Christmas parades brought a large crowd to Buena Vista on Thursday night. Parades are also scheduled for Lexington this evening at 6 and in Glasgow tomorrow at 4. There are also a whole host of other holiday-related items this weekend. Be sure to check out the calendar of events in this week's paper for information on them.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
Holiday events in the area
(WFXR) — Christmas bells are ringing and there are endless events to get you in the holiday spirit. From tree lightings to live performances Christmas has come to town. Here is a list of events starting this weekend. Botetourt County: Tinsel Trail Fri. Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Fincastle Town Parade Sat. Dec. 3 at […]
WDBJ7.com
Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
WDBJ7.com
Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of Trees is back in Christiansburg this holiday season. Around 15 area businesses decorated Christmas trees that are currently displayed in the Old Town Mall in downtown Christiansburg. You can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote. All of the money goes...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WDBJ7.com
Model railroading a major passion for members of Roanoke club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the Virginia Museum of Transportation highlights some heavyweights of railroad history. In the museum’s basement, members of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club pursue a lifelong passion on a smaller scale. And they’re inviting others to climb aboard. Lean into one of...
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
wfxrtv.com
Local organizations going door to door to stop gun violence
When it comes to gun violence prevention, officials say resources are often lacking or not even known. Local gun violence prevention organization "Peacemakers" are making it their mission to bring aid to those who need it. Local organizations going door to door to stop gun …. When it comes to...
There is no other Dairy Queen quite like the one in Hinton
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If you’ve ever been to Hinton, then odds are you have passed the Dairy Queen or even stopped in to eat. It’s a unique place in different ways, and if you haven’t been, you’re missing out. Nestled between the mountains and...
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
