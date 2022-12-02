Read full article on original website
Related
Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children
Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72
WYANT Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Earnie was born July 13, 1950, in Eakley, OK, and raised in Pueblo, CO. He was the son of the late Isaac Elles Wyant and Clara Willingham Wyant McBride. He was a […] The post Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Doris J McKenzie obituary 1931~2022
Doris J McKenzie, 91, a guest at The Shook Home and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the nursing home. Born July 6, 1931 in Guilford Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Blanche Statler Small. Early in her life...
This rodeo family is honoring generational legacy and Black cowboy culture
The Jackson Family Rodeo Crew honors family history and the legacy of Black cowboys through rodeo.
‘Sesame Street’ longtime star Bob McGrath dead at 90
Family confirmed Sunday evening that longtime star of “Sesame Street” Bob McGrath died at the age of 90. On Sunday, McGrath’s family shared the news on his Facebook page that he died peacefully at his house with his family by his side. “The McGrath family has some...
SheKnows
Sally Has a Torturous Encounter With Adam — and Victoria Lands in Two Confrontations
Adam walks into Society, spots Sally, and says hi. She doesn’t want a replay of their last encounter. Adam promise that won’t happen; this time he’s completely sober. He asks if she had a good Thanksgiving. She celebrated with takeout and an old movie. Adam relays he had a quiet meal with Connor and Chelsea. Sally politely says it sounds nice. He asks to join her but she’s expecting someone. Adam will keep it short and apologizes for coming to her suite to confront her. “Anger, heartache and booze are a dangerous combination. Can you forgive me?”
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is Officially Married
In November 2022, TLC revealed a sneak peek at the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star's wedding day in a TikTok video. The viral video showed the bride in her white gown and has over 2 million likes and 22 million views as of publishing. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but...
Comments / 0