Adam walks into Society, spots Sally, and says hi. She doesn’t want a replay of their last encounter. Adam promise that won’t happen; this time he’s completely sober. He asks if she had a good Thanksgiving. She celebrated with takeout and an old movie. Adam relays he had a quiet meal with Connor and Chelsea. Sally politely says it sounds nice. He asks to join her but she’s expecting someone. Adam will keep it short and apologizes for coming to her suite to confront her. “Anger, heartache and booze are a dangerous combination. Can you forgive me?”

4 DAYS AGO