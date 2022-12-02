Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings police investigating robbery at local casino
BILLINGS - Around 8:45 Sunday evening, Billings Police were called to the Treasure Trove Casino for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, police found two people had sustained apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Sergeant Benjamin Beck says that the suspect allegedly entered the casino, pulled a gun on an...
KULR8
Billings PD looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation. The Billings Police Department says Branden Kord Rockabove, 22, is wanted for escape and is considered by them to be a person of interest in a homicide investigation. He is...
KULR8
Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun. Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in...
yourbigsky.com
Man threatened with gun in local business robbery
Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
KULR8
KULR8
Law enforcement, EMS respond to shooting outside restaurant in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm. After being taken outside, a shooting occurred between...
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
KULR8
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
KULR8
Billings sobriety home residents thank community for donations following massive house fire
Following a massive fire that destroyed a sobriety house overnight, the Billings community has shown their support for the displaced residents through generous donations. A structure fire at the sobriety house came uninvited and left almost 13 residents with no house, clothes and food.
KULR8
Two taken to hospital in Billings with serious injuries after accident on King Ave. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two westbound lanes in the area of the 2700 block of King Ave. W in Billings are closed due to an accident. According to the Billings Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
KULR8
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
KULR8
yourbigsky.com
Fire engulfs Billings sober living home
Billings Fire arrived at 2042 Green Terrace Drive to find a home fully engulfed and quickly spreading shortly after midnight Friday morning. Heave smoke was visible on all sides of the sober living home. Twelve residents were evacuated safely, and the 13th resident was not there and at work. The...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
KULR8
Sober living facility in Billings asking for donations to help those impacted by Friday morning fire
BILLINGS, Mont. - Following a fire that left several people without a home, Sober Beginnings Sober Living Homes is looking for donations to help those who were displaced. Just after midnight Friday morning, a fire broke out in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Dr., causing substantial damage to the back deck and moderate smoke damage inside, according to the Billings Fire Department. The fire was put out by 2:42 am.
