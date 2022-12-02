ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billings police investigating robbery at local casino

BILLINGS - Around 8:45 Sunday evening, Billings Police were called to the Treasure Trove Casino for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, police found two people had sustained apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Sergeant Benjamin Beck says that the suspect allegedly entered the casino, pulled a gun on an...
Billings PD looking for person of interest in homicide investigation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation. The Billings Police Department says Branden Kord Rockabove, 22, is wanted for escape and is considered by them to be a person of interest in a homicide investigation. He is...
Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun. Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in...
Law enforcement, EMS respond to shooting outside restaurant in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm. After being taken outside, a shooting occurred between...
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide

MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd

UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
Fire engulfs Billings sober living home

Billings Fire arrived at 2042 Green Terrace Drive to find a home fully engulfed and quickly spreading shortly after midnight Friday morning. Heave smoke was visible on all sides of the sober living home. Twelve residents were evacuated safely, and the 13th resident was not there and at work. The...
Sober living facility in Billings asking for donations to help those impacted by Friday morning fire

BILLINGS, Mont. - Following a fire that left several people without a home, Sober Beginnings Sober Living Homes is looking for donations to help those who were displaced. Just after midnight Friday morning, a fire broke out in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Dr., causing substantial damage to the back deck and moderate smoke damage inside, according to the Billings Fire Department. The fire was put out by 2:42 am.

