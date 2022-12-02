ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLTV

Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined. Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still...
International Business Times

Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas

A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
CBS DFW

Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.

