KLTV
Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined. Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still...
International Business Times
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas
A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
Two 18-Year-Olds Killed In A Fatal Motor-Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Anderson County. Officials confirmed that one teenager died due to the motor-vehicle accident.
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire
No one was injured in the blaze, which incinerated the restaurant and surrounding structure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Chron.com and KSAT.com.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
A crane accident has part of Interstate 95 shut down in Fort Lauderdale, fire-rescue says
A construction accident involving a crane and a travel lift has southbound Interstate 95 closed at Broward Boulevard late Monday morning. Traffic is being diverted off at Sunrise Boulevard.
57-Year-Old Teresa Reyes Killed In A Fatal Crash In Van Zandt County (Van Zandt County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Van Zandt County. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident.
JFK Bridge construction set to enter final phase on Dec. 1
The speed limit for the project area will be reduced to 50 mph, so motorists should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
Dallas semi-truck crash puts two people in the hospital
A big rig passenger is in the hospital with serious injuries from Thursday’s crash into a bridge support pillar in northwest Dallas. The semi smashed into the pillar on northbound I-35 beneath one of the 635 flyover ramps
