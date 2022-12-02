Read full article on original website
brooklynvegan.com
LCD Soundsystem’s current Brooklyn Steel residency is a knockout (Night 9 review, setlist)
When the giant disco ball lit up for the first time, about three minutes into opening number "Us v Them," the crowd at Brooklyn Steel erupted in applause, all 'woos" and arms aloft. It was Friday night and everyone in the place seemed as lit as the glittering orb hanging over LCD Soundsystem, and they were ready to dance. And then, in the song's chorus -- "Cloud, block out the sun!" -- the back wall of the stage lit up with thousands of golden-hued lights, a furnace blast like the sun itself was behind them. It was an early wow in a night that had many of them.
cititour.com
Mandato Bakery Comes of Age in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mandato Bakery has always been a destination for Mexican-style cakes and breads, but in recent months has expanded into delicious dougnuts and festive cakes. One of those cakes is this beautifully designed strawberry-filled cake with chocolate icing celebrating the vibrancy of Mexico. Others include Tes Leches, and Cheesecake. Other offerings...
bkmag.com
Scenes from the 2022 Dyker Heights Christmas Lights celebration
It’s that time of year again, when thousands of holiday revelers descend upon the normally quiet enclave of Dyker Heights to gawk at houses dripping in over-the-top holiday decorations as part of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights tradition. “This is my first time in Brooklyn, in New York, and...
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Subway Surfing In New York City
A 15-year-old boy died after he slipped and fell off a train while subway surfing in New York on Dec. 1, according to ABC7 News. Ka’Von Wooden was riding on top of the J-train going over the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn when fell. According to the New York Police...
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
Eater
Brooklyn’s New Dominican Barbecue Spot Is Serving Some of the City’s Best Smoked Meats
Ruben Santana started Bark Barbecue in his backyard in Ozone Park in the summer of 2020, dispensing brisket smoked over hardwood from his garage. Eventually, he parked his smoker across the street from Vito Locascio Field in the same neighborhood, and later did a series of pop-ups, mainly in Queens bars. He later scored slots at various Smorgasburgs and upgraded his smoker, but this was barbecue with a difference: While the meat was treated Texas style, the sides were distinctively Dominican, creating a unique New York City hybrid. As he told NBC News, “Who would have known that, in the barbecue culture, rice was what was missing.”
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
Eater
A Local Mexican Restaurant Chain Shutters Multiple Locations — And More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. At least 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
10 New York City Movies That Should be Mandatory Viewing
All the good shit you should be watching, as curated by the East London film club Deeper Into Movies. Nicolas Heller, better known as New York Nico, is an American filmmaker and social media personality. Nicknamed the "unofficial talent scout of New York", Heller uses his platform to share photos, videos and stories showcasing life in New York City.
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
23 families and rising: How Jenna’s Journey is helping S.I. patients recover from medical procedures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jenn Cody and Jenna Esposito were best friends growing up. Now, in Esposito’s memory, Cody is carrying on her legacy with the Jenna’s Journey Foundation. Esposito was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. After a long battle, she died in 2020. It was...
Man hit in head by attacker with baseball bat on Harlem street
A 47-year-old man was assaulted by a man with a baseball bat while walking on a Manhattan street Tuesday, police said.
The Jewish Press
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center
The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
