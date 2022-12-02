When the giant disco ball lit up for the first time, about three minutes into opening number "Us v Them," the crowd at Brooklyn Steel erupted in applause, all 'woos" and arms aloft. It was Friday night and everyone in the place seemed as lit as the glittering orb hanging over LCD Soundsystem, and they were ready to dance. And then, in the song's chorus -- "Cloud, block out the sun!" -- the back wall of the stage lit up with thousands of golden-hued lights, a furnace blast like the sun itself was behind them. It was an early wow in a night that had many of them.

1 DAY AGO