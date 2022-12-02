Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Clarita Nonprofit Organization Unveils ‘Horseless' Carriages
When automobiles were invented over a century ago they were nicknamed “horseless carriages” because that’s exactly what they were. Well, more than 100 years later, horseless carriages are back but for a very different reason. The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is on a mission to take...
TMZ.com
L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists
The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
oc-breeze.com
Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Annual Free Concert Event
Get into the Holiday spirit and join us on Saturday, December 10 for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park, sponsored by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances, free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests. Children will also get the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and receive a free reindeer antler headband!
Disney World, Disneyland Close Classic Ride Forever (Here's What's Next)
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme.
NBC Los Angeles
Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End
A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down. Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.
newsantaana.com
Breakfast with Santa at the MainPlace Mall set for Dec. 3
From December 3rd through December 22nd, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will offer its MyPerks loyalty program members a series of exclusive events and activities, including a Breakfast with Santa, Sip & Paint Night, Hot Chocolate Mason Jar Giveaway, and a Cookie Decorating event. Not a MyPerks member? No problem. Joining is easy and free of charge; to sign up, visit https://www.shopmainplacemall.com/profile.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
prescottenews.com
Shuttle Endeavour conquered space. Now it has to survive a move to a new home in LA – Cronkite News
Photo: An artist’s rendering of how the space shuttle Endeavour will be displayed in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles. For now, the shuttle is on display next door at the California Science Center. (Photo by Emeril Gordon/Cronkite News) After 122 million miles in...
foxla.com
Huntington Beach principal dies in apparent suicide at Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school has died after jumping from a parking structure at Disneyland, according to officials. Christopher Christensen, 51, died Saturday. According to Anaheim Police, a call came in just before 9 p.m. to a parking structure at Disneyland. When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Sunday, the Orange County Coroner confirmed that man was Christensen. According to officials, Christensen's death was a suicide.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
foxla.com
Procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marches through East LA
LOS ANGELES - For nearly two months, images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego have traveled throughout the parishes and cemeteries of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The mile-long procession of members of one parish after another walked, in some cases, with andas or float carts. Others danced in traditional Aztec costumes. All walked toward East LA College for a mass that has drawn tens of thousands each year.
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Spirit In The South Bay: Here are Cheerful Events to Check Out
There's plenty of holiday cheer to go around, especially in the South Bay. If you’re still looking for ways to fill your cup full of cheer, there’s a host of happenings all around the beach cities, with a few inland celebrations thrown in for good measure. From fireworks...
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
iheart.com
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
foxla.com
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
breakingtravelnews.com
The top 4 parks in Santa Ana that you have to visit
There’s something about nature that brings about a sense of calmness and peace. This is why most nature lovers enjoy visiting outdoor spaces, especially those with beautiful scenery within a serene environment. Parks provide a great space to relax and unwind, and whether you are with family, friends, colleagues or doing a solo trip, a hang out can create beautiful memories.
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
