Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea avoid elimination, stun Portugal with Hwang Hee Chan goal to reach knockouts
There were dramatic scenes in Group H where a late goal from substitute Hwang Hee Chan secured a 2-1 win for South Korea in Al Rayyan to send Paulo Bento's men through ahead of Uruguay. La Celeste beat Ghana 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium, but it was not enough by a solitary goal.
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane Score Pretty Goals to Give England Lead at Half
It was Senegal that was threating, but it was England that struck first. With their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoreless and Senegal generating multiple opportunities, England changed the momentum by methodically working the ball down the pitch to produce the go-ahead goal in the first half.
Switzerland Becomes Last Team to Qualify for Round of 16 With 3-2 Win Over Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The group stage is officially over and the 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been determined, following Switzerland's 3-2 victory over Serbia in Friday's Group G finale.
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead With First Career World Cup Knockout Stage Goal
Lionel Messi took the field for his 1,000th career game and what could be his final career World Cup match. But he's doing everything within his power to make sure the latter is not the case. Messi broke a scoreless tie by scoring his first career knockout stage goal to...
Kylian Mbappé's Brace Vs. Poland Gives Him Firm Control of Golden Boot Race
Kylian Mbappé is putting on an offensive clinic in Qatar. The 23-year-old French star delivered a 1-2 punch on Sunday, scoring two late goals against Poland. He now leads all goal scorers in Qatar with five, two more than the rest of the pack in the hunt for the Golden Boot.
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates
The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home. Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was...
Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands
The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 4
The knockout stage is underway and we already have two nations qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals – the Netherlands and Argentina. The Netherlands defeated the United States in a 3-1 victory on Saturday morning while Argentina triumphed over Australia with a slim 2-1 lead on Saturday afternoon. Two nations are knocked out, two nations are moving on.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Julian Alvarez Pounces on Goalkeeper's Botched Clearance, Argentina Leads 2-0
The assist on Argentina's second goal goes to Australia's goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. Julian Alvarez capitalized on a costly mistake by Ryan to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Australia in the 57th minute of their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Ryan received a...
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesLuka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored...
Winners, Losers From Argentina's Round of 16 Win Over Australia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It wasn't the prettiest, but Argentina are moving on in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste took care of business against Australia on Saturday, winning 2-1 in their...
Messi and Argentina knock Australia out of World Cup
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez each scored goals to lead Argentina past Australia 2-1 Saturday at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
