4 Navy sailors assigned to same facility die by apparent suicide within weeks, amid growing concerns of mental health crisis
At least four U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the same facility in Virginia died by suicide in the last few weeks, including one as recently as Saturday, military officials and family members said. It is the latest cluster of Navy suicides this year to spark concerns of a fleetwide mental...
Four Army soldiers in Alaska die of suicides in one month
Army installations in Alaska saw four soldiers die by suicide in October, a sharp rise despite leaders making a large push to prioritize mental health in the state.
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
Soldier dies nearly 20 years after suffering severe injury in Iraq, laid to rest with full military honors
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez died 18 years after suffering catastrophic injuries during combat operations in Iraq and was laid to rest with full military honors.
Second former Army soldier pleads guilty in killing of fellow service member found dead in barracks
A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a fellow service member in Georgia
Navy engineer sentenced in submarine spy case to 19 years prison; wife to 22
A U.S. Navy engineer and his wife have been sentenced to more than 19 years and 22 years respectively for their efforts to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government. West Virginia federal Judge Gina Groh sentenced Jonathan Toebbe on Wednesday to 232 months in prison, or about 19...
Former Fort Stewart U.S. Army soldier admits involvement in plot to kill fellow soldier
A former U.S. Army soldier has admitted his involvement in a plot that led to the stabbing death of another soldier whose body was found in his Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. Jordan Brown, 21, of St. Marys, Ga., awaits sentencing after entering a plea of guilty to...
Fire on board USS Abraham Lincoln leaves nine sailors with minor injuries
A fire aboard the Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln has left nine sailors with minor injuries, according to a 3rd Fleet spokesperson.
