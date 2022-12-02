ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego on forefront of launching first-in-the-nation Care Court program

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is on the forefront of what Governor Newsom is calling a "bold new strategy" to battle the homelessness crisis. This week, San Diego brought together state, county and local leaders to begin the groundwork on launching California's new "Care Court" system. This new program...
texasbreaking.com

11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother

An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
eastcountymagazine.org

GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL

December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
Coast News

Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit

OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
viatravelers.com

12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California

Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
Hospital volunteer offers friendly faces & art from the heart

SAN DIEGO — Sharp Memorial Hospital believes healing is about much more than just medicine. In this Zevely Zone, I met a volunteer offering healing from the heart. Inside the lobby at Sharp Memorial Hospital friendly faces await. "Happy, it makes me really happy," said Mustafa Haleem who was...
Camp LEAD hopes to spread diversity and make schools safer

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Building safe and inclusive schools requires commitment from community leaders, students and staff. In this Zevely Zone, I visited San Marcos High to meet three students who just completed Camp LEAD. Following the shooting at Santana High in 2001, county leaders decided San Diego needed...
160 Firearms Exchanged for Gift Cards in La Mesa

A total of 160 unwanted firearms were turned in to law enforcement Saturday in exchange for gift cards at the La Mesa Civic Center, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The Guns for Gift Cards event gave out $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, or a $200...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bluffs, a New Townhome Community in Spring Valley, California

SPRING VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bluffs, a new, townhome community located in a highly desirable San Diego County neighborhood. Bluffs is situated at Atamite and Graphite Streets in Spring Valley, California, close to Highways 54, 94 and 125 and providing easy access to downtown San Diego and the area’s major employment centers as well as Cuyamaca College and Sharp Grossmont Hospital. The new community is just a short drive to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation at Sweetwater Summit Regional Park, which features fishing, hiking and camping. Bluffs is also walking distance to area schools and Sweetwater Place County Park, which hosts an amphitheater, picnic area, walking trails and playgrounds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005072/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bluffs, a new townhome community in Spring Valley, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
