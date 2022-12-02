Read full article on original website
City considers designating Hillcrest neighborhood as a historic district
Hillcrest is widely known as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community, and now the city wants to make it a historic district. But some business owners think it needs to go further to preserve its culture.
KPBS
Lakeside resource fair provides people experiencing homelessness with legal help, other services
Jason Jaeger has been homeless for more than a decade. Like many in his position, he's accumulated legal troubles along they way. The Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside on Friday was a step toward clearing his record and getting help with his battle against addiction. “I hope it opens doors...
$50K signing bonus offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego
A $50,000 signing bonus is being offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego amid a nationwide shortage, said Falck Mobile Health in a press release Thursday.
Computers2Kids to distribute hundreds of devices to South Bay Families
Computer2Kids will be holding a distribution for students in the South Bay over the weekend. More than 600 families will be receiving a new device.
Hundreds of seniors receive Christmas gifts from volunteers
It’s the season of giving and today hundreds of seniors received a holiday surprise: poinsettias, $25 gift cards, and handwritten Christmas cards.
San Diego on forefront of launching first-in-the-nation Care Court program
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is on the forefront of what Governor Newsom is calling a "bold new strategy" to battle the homelessness crisis. This week, San Diego brought together state, county and local leaders to begin the groundwork on launching California's new "Care Court" system. This new program...
texasbreaking.com
11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother
An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
eastcountymagazine.org
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
Coast News
Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit
OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free
San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California
Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
Chula Vista's "Starlight Nights" tree-lighting ceremony brings holiday life to the community
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay's most significant tree lighting ceremony, Starlight Nights, kicked off in Downtown Chula Vista Sunday evening. Hundreds of people attended the holiday festival on Third Avenue in Downtown Chula Vista. Over half of Downtown Chula Vista's Third Avenue was shut down to make room...
San Diego Unified School District advises students and staff to change passwords after cybersecurity threat
San Diego Unified School District officials notified parents of a cybersecurity threat Dec. 1 and advised all staff and students to change their school-related account passwords.
Authorities search for missing person last seen in Lakeside
Authorities are searching for a missing person who was last seen in Lakeside, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet Sunday.
Hospital volunteer offers friendly faces & art from the heart
SAN DIEGO — Sharp Memorial Hospital believes healing is about much more than just medicine. In this Zevely Zone, I met a volunteer offering healing from the heart. Inside the lobby at Sharp Memorial Hospital friendly faces await. "Happy, it makes me really happy," said Mustafa Haleem who was...
Camp LEAD hopes to spread diversity and make schools safer
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Building safe and inclusive schools requires commitment from community leaders, students and staff. In this Zevely Zone, I visited San Marcos High to meet three students who just completed Camp LEAD. Following the shooting at Santana High in 2001, county leaders decided San Diego needed...
NBC San Diego
160 Firearms Exchanged for Gift Cards in La Mesa
A total of 160 unwanted firearms were turned in to law enforcement Saturday in exchange for gift cards at the La Mesa Civic Center, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The Guns for Gift Cards event gave out $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, or a $200...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bluffs, a New Townhome Community in Spring Valley, California
SPRING VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bluffs, a new, townhome community located in a highly desirable San Diego County neighborhood. Bluffs is situated at Atamite and Graphite Streets in Spring Valley, California, close to Highways 54, 94 and 125 and providing easy access to downtown San Diego and the area’s major employment centers as well as Cuyamaca College and Sharp Grossmont Hospital. The new community is just a short drive to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation at Sweetwater Summit Regional Park, which features fishing, hiking and camping. Bluffs is also walking distance to area schools and Sweetwater Place County Park, which hosts an amphitheater, picnic area, walking trails and playgrounds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005072/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bluffs, a new townhome community in Spring Valley, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
