MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.

5 HOURS AGO