WBTW News13

1 injured, lanes blocked after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 501 that resulted in blocked lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10:50 a.m. in the area of East Highway 501 and Bill Jones Road near Aynor, HCFR said. One person was […]
WMBF

NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
WMBF

Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Horry County (SC) Breaks Ground on Third New Fire Station in Two Weeks

Horry County Fire Rescue held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday, WPDE.com reported. It’s located at 120 Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two weeks, the report said....
WBTW News13

1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
WLTX.com

Driver dies after rear-ending South Carolina school bus; 6 students hospitalized

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Multiple students have been taken to a South Carolina hospital for evaluation following a crash that involved their school bus and killed another driver on Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Georgetown County School District confirmed later in the day that a school...
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
abcnews4.com

1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
WBTW News13

Fire destroys mobile home near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Friday morning destroyed a mobile home near Longs, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 9:20 a.m. to the fire on Usher Road, south of Longs. Crews were able to quickly control the fire, but one person was displaced and […]
WECT

Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
WMBF

Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.
WMBF

Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
myhorrynews.com

Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash

The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
WMBF

The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...

