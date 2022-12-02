Read full article on original website
Related
1 injured, lanes blocked after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 501 that resulted in blocked lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10:50 a.m. in the area of East Highway 501 and Bill Jones Road near Aynor, HCFR said. One person was […]
WMBF
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
WMBF
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
24-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. along […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Horry County (SC) Breaks Ground on Third New Fire Station in Two Weeks
Horry County Fire Rescue held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday, WPDE.com reported. It’s located at 120 Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two weeks, the report said....
1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
WMBF
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were called to a Myrtle Beach restaurant on Sunday after a bomb threat that turned out to be false. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway.
WLTX.com
Driver dies after rear-ending South Carolina school bus; 6 students hospitalized
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Multiple students have been taken to a South Carolina hospital for evaluation following a crash that involved their school bus and killed another driver on Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Georgetown County School District confirmed later in the day that a school...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
Fire destroys mobile home near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Friday morning destroyed a mobile home near Longs, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 9:20 a.m. to the fire on Usher Road, south of Longs. Crews were able to quickly control the fire, but one person was displaced and […]
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
WMBF
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.
WMBF
Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
myhorrynews.com
Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash
The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
WMBF
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WMBF
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
Conway man, 25, dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 21 crash on Highway 66, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 on Highway 66 in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, of Conway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the crash, which authorities said happened at about 11 a.m. near Bumpy Road. Bethany […]
Comments / 0