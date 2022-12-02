ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick answers whether Patriots will change playcaller

The New England Patriots have been a predictable mess offensively for most of the 2022 season, and many are wondering if Bill Belichick will try to address that by having someone other than Matt Patricia call plays. That change sounds unlikely. During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Patriots Path to the Playoffs: Here’s where things stand after Week 13

Despite an uninspiring loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Patriots remain in the thick of the postseason race and could see themselves back in the playoff field as soon as next week. Jets quarterback Mike White was solid in his second start of the year...

