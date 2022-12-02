Read full article on original website
Related
Pending Bills free agent willing to do ‘whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo’
If you need a reminder of how good the culture is in Buffalo, Rodger Saffold gave you one on Saturday morning. The Buffalo Bills’ starting left guard took to social media and let his desire to continue playing in Buffalo be known publicly. He wrote on Twitter, “I’ll do whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo.”
Bill Belichick answers whether Patriots will change playcaller
The New England Patriots have been a predictable mess offensively for most of the 2022 season, and many are wondering if Bill Belichick will try to address that by having someone other than Matt Patricia call plays. That change sounds unlikely. During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill...
Could Tom Brady return to the Patriots? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say
The calendar has just flipped to December, but with the Patriots sitting at 6-6 after losing back-to-back prime time games, some national discourse has already turned to their offseason. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe floated the Patriots among potential landing spots for Tom Brady this winter, and then...
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 13 Bucs Game
It's put up or shut up for the Saints when they take the national spotlight against the Bucs in Tampa for Monday Night Football.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Patriots Path to the Playoffs: Here’s where things stand after Week 13
Despite an uninspiring loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Patriots remain in the thick of the postseason race and could see themselves back in the playoff field as soon as next week. Jets quarterback Mike White was solid in his second start of the year...
Comments / 1