When the gyms turn quiet, how do Section III cheerleaders get crowds pumped up again?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- There are nights when everything falls into place for high school cheerleaders. The home team is winning. The gym is warm. The crowd is large and fired up. School spirit rolls like an avalanche.
Syracuse football headed to Pinstripe Bowl; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 37. Mostly sunny; see the 5-day forecast. STEWIE COMES BACK FOR BASKETBALL CAMP: Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12. Read about the event and see more than 80 photos. (Lia Garnes photo)
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 1 of the winter sports season:. Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Baldwinsville, girls basketball (Nov. 26)
SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse football team is headed to the Big Apple to face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 27th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-9-1 record. The .635 winning percentage is the sixth-best winning percentage in the FBS among […]
Axe: Pinstripe Bowl pride or pass? Can Notre Dame win spark SU basketball’s season? (quick takes)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on Syracuse football’s third bid to the Pinstripe Bowl, that game’s unique athletic director angle and SU’s basketball’s big (?) win over Notre Dame as soon as we applaud former Syracuse Chief Fred McGriff for making it to Cooperstown.
The Orange is headed to the Big Apple: Syracuse will play Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is headed to the Big Apple for its first bowl appearance since 2018. The Orange will play Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the program confirmed Sunday afternoon. Brett McMurphy of Action Network...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Virginia tightens its grip on the top spot
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The idea that a weekend of conference games would provide clarity for the ACC Power Rankings turned out to be a pipe dream. Syracuse and Pittsburgh won road games against teams that had previously been ranked higher. Clemson demolished Wake Forest, which had been ranked two spots higher than the Tigers a week ago.
Section III indoor track media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III track and field athletes and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of athletes and coaches, and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
LaNorris Sellers Wins State Title in Front of Syracuse Coaches, Talks Recruiting
To say Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had a good senior season would be a disservice to the year he had. Sellers had a spectacular year, leading South Florence to a perfect 15-0 record and the school's first South Carolina State Championship. He threw for more than 40 touchdowns on ...
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 62-61 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 60-58 victory at Yale on Sunday afternoon at the Payne Whitney Gymnasium in New Haven, Connecticut. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Yale_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling captures Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament trophy (66 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad captured the title at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament Saturday in its home gymnasium — and made some history in the process. “Our wrestlers overachieved and performed really well today,” C-NS coach Dave Wise said.
Syracuse women’s basketball erases double-digit halftime deficit in 60-58 win at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team wrapped up its two-game road trip with a 60-58 comeback win against Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheatre on Sunday afternoon. The Orange erased a 12-point halftime deficit behind double-digit scoring figures from senior guard Dyaisha Fair and graduate...
Syracuse soccer is headed back to the College Cup with 2-1 win vs. Vermont
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team is one step closer to its first national title in school history. The Orange defeated Vermont, 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the College Cup for the second time in program history. SU last reached the national semifinals in 2015.
Section III indoor track athletes poll: Which athlete on another team would you pay to watch compete?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with track and field athletes who can draw large crowds when they compete. Some of their contemporaries would even pay money to watch them. >> Section III girls indoor track 2022-23: Team previews, top athletes, more.
Joe Girard shakes off slump, scores 20 in Syracuse win: ‘Eventually, you gotta believe in yourself’
South Bend, Ind. – Joe Girard celebrated his 22nd birthday a week ago. His Syracuse teammates, hoping to lift his spirits after a couple subpar games from their senior scoring guard, threw him a surprise party in the apartment he shares with Justin Taylor, Maliq Brown and Symir Torrence.
Jesse Edwards and the Dutch have huge Saturday games: ‘I got two wins. It’s a great day’
South Bend, Ind. – He watched the first 25 minutes of USA and the Netherlands from Syracuse’s locker room inside Purcell Pavilion. Jesse Edwards figures he’s seen every 2022 World Cup match in one way or another.
Jesse Edwards, the return of Joe Girard steer Syracuse over Notre Dame (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
South Bend, Indiana — Syracuse came here reeling a bit from three-straight losses. Notre Dame was 6-0 in Purcell Pavilion this season and 14-1 in its last two seasons on its home court.
Syracuse Crunch beat Toronto Marlies, 3-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch surpassed the Toronto Marlies, 3-1, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Alex Barre-Boulet recorded a goal and an assist, while Felix Robert and Cole Koepke contributed a goal each in the victory. Syracuse advances to 8-8-2-2 on the season and 2-1-1-0 in the six-game season series against Toronto.
