Bakersfield Californian
Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse
A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Great Christmas Light Fight comes to Ridgecrest!
Finally! Major network television came to Ridgecrest to feature something other than our earthquakes!. That's exactly what viewers will find Monday, Dec. 5 when they tune into ABC's 10th season of the Great Christmas Light Fight which hits the airwaves starting at 8 p.m. In episode 3, the Christmas light displays of four homes will be featured, including Kennesaw, Ga.; Pasadena, Calif.; Mesa, Ariz.; and, yes, Ridgecrest!
THINGS TO DO IN KERN: Get into the Christmas spirit
Christmas parades and events are returning to Kern County to kick off the first weekend of December.
In-N-Out launches own ugly Christmas sweaters
'Tis the season for some holiday cheer, fast-food style.
Bakersfield Californian
Annual Snow Bash heads to Outlets at Tejon
The rain came to Bakersfield this week, but if you want a sprinkling of snow via holiday magic, head to the Outlets at Tejon for its third annual Snow Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, visitors to the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center can experience a faux snow show every half-hour until 7 p.m.
Merry and Bright: Bakersfield celebrates 'A Hometown Christmas'
More than 100 Kern County organizations, agencies, and businesses took part in Thursday night's parade, sponsored by Hall Ambulance and 23ABC.
Bakersfield Now
Delano school students bring a Kern County Christmas tree to D.C.
DELANO, California — Nueva Vista Language Academy was chosen this year to represent California at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington D.C. Each student was asked to decorate one ornament with something they thought represented California. These ornaments are now on the California state tree in D.C.
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
Locally produced video highlights Kern County culture
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Chief Communication Officer Ally Soper joined 17 News at Noon to talk about a promotional video highlighting Kern County. Soper said this production took about a year to create. The video is about four minutes and it highlights aspects of Kern County, including the rodeos, deserts, mountains, the […]
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Check it out, the sequel
Kudos to the Friends of the Shafter Library for saving their local library. Steven Mayer’s article highlights visionary leadership at its finest. The piece of Nov. 6, “Check it out," demonstrates how collaboration between diverse entities — the Friends of the Shafter Library, the city of Shafter, the Kern Community College District via Bakersfield College, the county of Kern and GAF Roofing — can effectively address a vital community need: keeping their public library open and promoting literacy and educational enhancement for all.
Taft Midway Driller
Lineup for Monday's Taft Christmas Parade
Here is the lineup for the annual Taft Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. The parade will follow the traditional route east on Center Street froM Eighth to Second then disband at the West Side Health Care Facility on East Center. Divisions will lineup behind their signs on Main Street. The...
23ABC Bakersfield Christmas Parade
This unique free community event inspires delight and wonders for the young and young at heart and there is something for absolutely everyone!
Expect a wet weekend in Kern County
More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Dave & Buster's upped its food game
Our family relationship with Dave & Buster's started decades ago on surf trips to Orange County. It was the first time we visited and good times were had by all. The food back then was acceptable — on a par with Chili's — but the games were always first-rate and we walked away just wondering why they didn't have one in Bakersfield, given all the families who live here.
proclaimerscv.com
Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties are Being Sued, Current Spills, The Center for Biological Diversity Reported
California – December 2, 2022 – The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Oil Resources yesterday for permitting over a dozen new oil and gas wells in the counties of Los Angeles and Kern, some of which were close to residences and educational facilities.
Antelope Valley Press
Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby will perform at 7 p.m., Dec. 9, at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. The program will include selections from George Frederick Handel’s “The Messiah,” “Five Christmas Carols” arranged by David Willcocks and John Rutter’s “The Shepherd’s Pipe Carol.”
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
Bakersfield Channel
The week ahead: Rain chances dry up mid-week, temperatures cool
Well we woke up to a bit of rain here in Kern County, but it doesn't look like it will be sticking around for too long!. Sunday in Bakersfield is seeing rain chances in the morning, and then a drier and partly cloudy day with a high of 62°.
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
ridgeviewpacknews.net
Dave and Busters Makes its Way to Bakersfield
As you might or not know, Dave N Busters is in town! Dave N Busters is usually opened in bigger cities such as Los Angeles which is known for its entertainment and restaurant service. Bakersfield doesn’t have a lot of fun places for teens and families to attend much as other cities do, so for Dave N Busters to come into town it should attract more people coming out and enjoying themselves. Knowing the arrival of Dave N Busters, we decided to go around asking teenagers at Ridgeview High School and see what their opinions are on the new opening.
