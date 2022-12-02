ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 8

Health officials: Flu cases on the rise in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — According to the latest state data, the number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has surpassed 300. As of Friday, 301 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized, with 30 being treated in intensive care. Meanwhile, signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19...
CBS 8

San Diego on forefront of launching first-in-the-nation Care Court program

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is on the forefront of what Governor Newsom is calling a "bold new strategy" to battle the homelessness crisis. This week, San Diego brought together state, county and local leaders to begin the groundwork on launching California's new "Care Court" system. This new program...
CBS 8

San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
theeastcountygazette.com

California Supreme Court throws down a gang murder conspiracy prosecution

On Thursday, the California Supreme Court reversed the conviction of a gang member who had posted on social media that he approved of the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. In a rare unanimous ruling, the court said that “being a cheerleader” is not enough to prove...
San Diego Channel

Local family calls for safety changes at TSA checkpoints

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego woman say she got a traumatic brain injury trying to get through a TSA screening checkpoint at the airport. Luann Rein is now suing the United States government and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority claiming they need to take reasonable steps to avoid the existence of dangerous conditions in the security lanes of the airport.
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Company Admits COVID-Killer Cleaner Claims Weren't Backed Up

A La Mesa-based sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges for selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Integral Hygienic Solutions, Inc. — doing business as TruClean — claimed its...
NBC San Diego

160 Firearms Exchanged for Gift Cards in La Mesa

A total of 160 unwanted firearms were turned in to law enforcement Saturday in exchange for gift cards at the La Mesa Civic Center, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The Guns for Gift Cards event gave out $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, or a $200...
texasbreaking.com

11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother

An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police IDs Woman and Officer, Deputy Who Shot Her in Talmadge

Officials on Friday identified a woman who was shot in Talmadge on Monday — after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun — and the law enforcement officers who shot her. SDPD said the shooting took place that evening after members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) — which is comprised of officers from numerous state and local agencies — located a stolen vehicle on the 4600 block of Collwood Boulevard and pulled it over. Two members from RATT, Chula Vista police officer Cody O’Riley, a four-year veteran, and San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. James Balderson, who has been with the department for 14 years, approached the van during the stop.

