$50K signing bonus offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego
A $50,000 signing bonus is being offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego amid a nationwide shortage, said Falck Mobile Health in a press release Thursday.
Health officials: Flu cases on the rise in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — According to the latest state data, the number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has surpassed 300. As of Friday, 301 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized, with 30 being treated in intensive care. Meanwhile, signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19...
Gaslamp businesses on sidewalk vendor crackdown
Friday, San Diego police began enforcing a sidewalk vendor crackdown in the Gaslamp Quarter. This comes after recent violent incidents involving sidewalk vendors.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
San Diego on forefront of launching first-in-the-nation Care Court program
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is on the forefront of what Governor Newsom is calling a "bold new strategy" to battle the homelessness crisis. This week, San Diego brought together state, county and local leaders to begin the groundwork on launching California's new "Care Court" system. This new program...
San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
theeastcountygazette.com
California Supreme Court throws down a gang murder conspiracy prosecution
On Thursday, the California Supreme Court reversed the conviction of a gang member who had posted on social media that he approved of the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. In a rare unanimous ruling, the court said that “being a cheerleader” is not enough to prove...
Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free
San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.
San Diego Channel
Local family calls for safety changes at TSA checkpoints
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego woman say she got a traumatic brain injury trying to get through a TSA screening checkpoint at the airport. Luann Rein is now suing the United States government and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority claiming they need to take reasonable steps to avoid the existence of dangerous conditions in the security lanes of the airport.
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Company Admits COVID-Killer Cleaner Claims Weren't Backed Up
A La Mesa-based sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges for selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Integral Hygienic Solutions, Inc. — doing business as TruClean — claimed its...
Lawsuit seeking to void San Diego's new franchise agreement with SDG&E is tossed out in court
The agreement signed last year extends SDG&E's use of public rights of way for electric and gas service in the city.
Poway men sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of firefighter
Two men from Poway were sentenced in federal court on Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a firefighter, said US attorney Randy Grossman's office in a news release.
Second US Bank robbed within two days in San Diego
An investigation is underway after two U.S. Bank branches were robbed at gunpoint in the San Diego area within the last two days.
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
NBC San Diego
160 Firearms Exchanged for Gift Cards in La Mesa
A total of 160 unwanted firearms were turned in to law enforcement Saturday in exchange for gift cards at the La Mesa Civic Center, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The Guns for Gift Cards event gave out $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, or a $200...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeless Plan Would Force Some Unhoused People to Get Treatment for Mental Health
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is ready to embrace a bold approach to get unhoused people off the city's streets. “We cannot simply leave these people on the streets. It is not humane, it is not compassionate," Mayor Gloria said Wednesday. As part of a statewide program that goes into...
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
texasbreaking.com
11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother
An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
La Mesa company and its owners pleads guilty to selling fake COVID cleaner
A La Mesa sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police IDs Woman and Officer, Deputy Who Shot Her in Talmadge
Officials on Friday identified a woman who was shot in Talmadge on Monday — after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun — and the law enforcement officers who shot her. SDPD said the shooting took place that evening after members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) — which is comprised of officers from numerous state and local agencies — located a stolen vehicle on the 4600 block of Collwood Boulevard and pulled it over. Two members from RATT, Chula Vista police officer Cody O’Riley, a four-year veteran, and San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. James Balderson, who has been with the department for 14 years, approached the van during the stop.
