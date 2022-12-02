ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
E! News

Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy