ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

By NOAH TRISTER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7uyZ_0jVURiYO00

Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted.

Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday.

“I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried.

"But it happened. I apologize, if I hurt feelings out there.”

After the Ravens lost 28-27 to Jacksonville on Sunday , a fan suggested Baltimore should let Jackson leave via free agency. Jackson responded in a tweet that was later deleted, saying the person “never smelt a football field” and using vulgar language that members of the LBGTQ community said was offensive.

Jackson said he was upset after the game, and the fan's tweet was the first thing he saw on social media.

“I just busted my behind — my whole team did, coaches did — and that’s what I seen, and I just reacted to it," he said. “My bad.”

Jackson said his girlfriend recommended he delete the tweet.

When asked what he learned from this episode, Jackson said: "There's kids watching. I don't need the kids saying that. Just watch what you say. Try to stay off Twitter if something like that happens again. Hopefully we're not losing no more.”

Earlier this week , Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he tells players to avoid Twitter so soon after a game — especially a loss.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news

For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
thecomeback.com

Massive Colorado offer to Deion Sanders revealed

Earlier this week, NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed previous reports that the Colorado Buffaloes wanted to make him their next head football coach. It would certainly be a bold move on its face, but the amount of money the program is prepared to offer Sanders is even bolder.
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
People

Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones

"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
114K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy