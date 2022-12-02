Dodgers agree to 1-year deal with pitcher Shelby Miller

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year deal with pitcher Shelby Miller for 2023.

The 32-year-old right-hander was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in four games as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants last season. Miller spent most of the season with Triple-A Sacramento and Scranton-Wilkes Barre, where he was a combined 2-4 with a 2.87 ERA and 69 strikeouts.

The longtime starter has worked mostly out of the bullpen the last two seasons.

Miller has spent parts of 10 seasons with St. Louis, Atlanta, Arizona, Texas, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh. He is a combined 38-58 with a 4.21 ERA and 644 strikeouts and 312 walks in 167 games.

He was an NL All-Star in 2014 after being traded to Atlanta, with a 6-17 record and a 3.02 ERA in a league-best 33 starts.

